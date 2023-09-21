News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam detains energy policy think tank chief

Researcher Ngo Thi To Nhien is sixth person working on environmental issues taken into custody in the past two years

Vietnam detains energy policy think tank chief

Ngo Thi To Nhien, executive director of the Hanoi-based Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition (VIET). (Photo: VIET)

AFP, Hanoi

By AFP, Hanoi

Published: September 21, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2023 05:35 AM GMT

Vietnam has detained the director of an independent energy policy think tank, a rights group said Wednesday, the sixth person working on environmental issues taken into custody in the past two years.

Ngo Thi To Nhien, executive director of the Hanoi-based Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition (VIET), was detained on September 15, according to The 88 Project, which advocates for freedom of expression in the Southeast Asian country.

Nhien is a researcher who has worked with a number of international organizations, including the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations and the Asian Development Bank.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

She was working on the implementation plan for Vietnam's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), a $15-billion G7-funded project to help wean Vietnam off fossil fuels, at the time of her arrest, The 88 Project said.

"Nhien's detention is significant as it signals that research on energy policy is now off limits," said Ben Swanton of The 88 Project.

"This is the latest development in a disturbing trend of the Vietnamese government criminalizing policy research and activism."

Police also raided and searched the VIET office and interrogated the organization's staff.

VIET did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The United Nations Development Programme told AFP Nhien "is a known Vietnamese energy expert" who by virtue of her expertise, had participated in UNDP events and consultations on the topic of energy transition.

The detention comes after the arrest of prominent climate activist Hoang Thi Minh Hong for alleged tax evasion in June. Her husband told AFP Wednesday her trial was scheduled for next week.

Vietnam's authoritarian government has jailed four environmental human rights defenders for tax evasion -- Nguy Thi Khanh, Mai Phan Loi, Bach Hung Duong, and Dang Dinh Bach.

Khanh, a globally recognized climate and energy campaigner who won the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2018, spent nearly a year in jail before she was released in May.

Vietnam has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Activists released 

Vietnam's communist government tolerates no dissent and there are currently close to 200 activists in jail in the country. Government critics face intimidation, harassment and restricted movement.

Separately on Wednesday, Vietnamese human rights lawyer Vo An Don told AFP that authorities removed an exit ban preventing him from relocating to the United States days before President Biden's recent visit to Hanoi.

The lawyer is one of at least three activists allowed to leave the country or released from prison before Biden's trip on September 10-11, which saw Vietnam and the United States agree to deepen cooperation in the face of China's rising influence.

Nguyen Bac Truyen, a legal expert and religious freedom advocate, was released from jail and allowed to travel to Germany, while Loi -- the environmental human rights defender -- was released 18 months early.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Church leaders voice alarm at student suicides Indian Church leaders voice alarm at student suicides
Catholic bishop hopes 'history will not repeat itself' in Armenia Catholic bishop hopes 'history will not repeat itself' in Armenia
Cardinal seeks Vatican support to regain recognition in Iraq Cardinal seeks Vatican support to regain recognition in Iraq
Pope calls Christians to fight 'every form of slavery' Pope calls Christians to fight 'every form of slavery'
Vietnam detains energy policy think tank chief Vietnam detains energy policy think tank chief
Azerbaijan to start peace talks with Armenian separatists Azerbaijan to start peace talks with Armenian separatists
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Lang Son-Cao Bang

Diocese of Lang Son-Cao Bang

In a land area of 14,945 square kilometers, the diocese of Lang Son - Cao Bang comprises the three provinces of

Read more
Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin)

Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin)

The Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin rite) covers 686 square kilometers in

Read more
Diocese of Xinyang

Diocese of Xinyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xinyang/Sínyang is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Zhumadian

Diocese of Zhumadian

Zhumadian, in southern Henan Province, has been a communication hub since ancient times. As a post, messengers and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.