Vietnam

Vietnam Cursillistas live out spirit of synodality

First gathering after pandemic included talks, rosary recitals and Mass in solidarity with the Synod of Bishops

Cursillistas discuss ways to live the spirit of synodality at the national Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang on May 28

Cursillistas discuss ways to live the spirit of synodality at the national Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang on May 28. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter, Hue

By UCA News reporter, Hue

Published: June 01, 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2022 09:14 AM GMT

Vietnamese members of an international apostolic movement have resumed their activities by sharing practices of synodality in the Church.

Sixty members of the Cursillo Movement in Hue Archdiocese, joined by priests and religious, made a pilgrimage to the national Marian Shrine of Our Lady of La Vang in Quang Tri province on May 28.

Their first gathering after two years due to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic included talks, rosary recitals and Mass in solidarity with the 2023 assembly of the Synod of Bishops.

Father Francis Ho Van Uyen, spiritual director of the lay movement, said the pilgrimage was an opportunity for members to study documents being prepared for the synod.

Father Joseph Ho Thu, rector of Xuan Bich Major Seminary, called on Cursillistas to live the spirit of synodality by bringing God’s love to people around them through their daily life.

“It is good for us to gather here to pray, listen to God’s word, and receive grace from God and Mother Mary before setting off to do evangelization work,” Father Thu said.

“I cared for her and encouraged her to trust in God and Mother Mary. We recited rosaries together and consequently she recovered from the disease"

Mary Duong Thi Minh Nguyet, a Cursillista, said her daughter-in-law suffered a malignant tumor and was put on a course of chemotherapy for months at a hospital. 

“I cared for her and encouraged her to trust in God and Mother Mary. We recited rosaries together and consequently she recovered from the disease,” she said.

Nguyet said a non-Catholic female patient was inspired by the rosary and asked her to teach her how to say the rosary so that she could pray to Mother Mary.

“If we need to have strong faith and live out faith in our daily life, we could introduce Catholicism to other people under the circumstances,” the mother of one said.

Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Sister Maria Nguyen Hoang Yen said living in the spirit of synodality means reaching out to people in vulnerable situations and sharing joy and sadness with them.

“We should reach out to those who have left the Church and been abandoned. Only solidarity, love and respect can bring all people together in the Church,” said Joseph Nguyen Van Can from Nuoc Ngot Parish.

Some 170 Cursillistas from 28 parishes in the archdiocese attend services, share God’s word and study church teachings. They also discuss ways to improve their families and communities.

The Cursillo Movement was established in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) in 1967. It was banned by the government after Vietnam was reunified under communist rule in 1975, and it was only re-established in 2009.

The international movement started in Majorca, Spain, in the 1940s by a group of men who put together a week-long training event for Catholics preparing to make a pilgrimage to the Shrine of St. James at Compostela.

Today the movement has spread to more than 60 countries.

