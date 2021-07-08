Vietnam city imposes tough restrictions to tackle Covid-19

Residents collect vegetables given by Caritas workers on a street in Ho Chi Minh City on July 7. (Photo courtesy of caritasvietnam.org )

Authorities in Vietnam’s largest commercial hub are taking strict measures to deal with a growing coronavirus outbreak.

On July 7, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairperson of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, decided to impose social distancing measures for 15 days starting July 9.

Phong said this is "a real war" and the government accepts the loss of short-term benefits to ensure long-term development.

He warned that the highly contagious Delta variant could pass on infections 40-60 percent faster than the Alpha variant.

Each person should be a soldier and each family should be a fort to contain the growing coronavirus outbreak and ensure people’s health, he said.

The head of the city government said local authorities will promote contact tracing, tests and health declarations, and isolate areas with Covid-19 infections and quarantine patients. There will be 22 groups with 10-30 members each to track down sources of infection, while quarantine centers will give medical treatment to 10,000 to 20,000 people.

People will be asked to stay indoors unless necessary, families and communities should isolate themselves from one another, and gatherings of two people in public places will be barred. People must wear face masks, wash hands with disinfectants and keep themselves two meters apart when they go out.

Public passenger transport including ride-hailing services will be halted, while flights and trains to and from the city will be restricted or suspended. The city’s three wholesale markets and all traditional markets have been closed.

On May 31, the city started to maintain strict social distancing measures and isolate some places to deal with the fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese has suspended all religious activities and gatherings at more than 200 churches and chapels since May 22.

Caritas workers and volunteers in the archdiocese provide emergency aid for people in need, especially the homeless in isolated and quarantine places.

They visit and offer rice, instant noodles and face masks to factory workers and people with physical disabilities in Hoc Mon deanery. Collectors of used items and lottery ticket sellers have been badly affected by the pandemic.

Van Thi Hoai Thuong, from Dong Cam home for 20 disabled people in Hoc Mon district, said the area has been in quarantine and they had become jobless. Most usually sell lottery tickets on the streets or make cakes for a living.

“We are deeply grateful to Caritas workers and sisters for giving us generous basic food that helps us survive the hard time,” Thuong said.

Caritas calls on all people to donate as much as they can to share with people in need

Caritas launched a love-spreading program that attracts many benefactors who have donated food to the poor.

From July 2-7, Cartitas provided 10 tonnes of rice, 1,000 duck eggs and 150 million dong (US$6,500) for people affected by Covid-19.

They also received 3.5 tonnes of vegetables from parishes and benefactors in Lam Dong and Binh Duong provinces.

Caritas calls on all people to donate as much as they can to share with people in need and ensure that no one is left behind during the pandemic.

On July 6, Ho Chi Minh City’s health department reported 7,385 locally transmitted infections including 45 deaths since the new outbreak occurred on April 27. During the 24 hours from July 6-7, the city confirmed 1,693 new cases, the highest daily number since last year.