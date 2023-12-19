News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas

Authorities are keen on preventive measures after blaze at a nine-story building in Hanoi killed 56 residents in September

St. Joseph's Cathedral in Hanoi during the Christmas season in 2020. Christmas festivities in Vietnam are attended by thousands of people

St. Joseph's Cathedral in Hanoi during the Christmas season in 2020. Christmas festivities in Vietnam are attended by thousands of people. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 19, 2023 11:57 AM GMT

Updated: December 19, 2023 12:38 PM GMT

Churches and places of worship in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi have been asked to take precautions to prevent fire accidents during this festive season.

The government committee for religious affairs on Dec. 15 warned of high risks of fire and explosion at places of worship where a large number of people will burn incense, candles, and votive papers during the celebrations of Christmas, New Year, and the Buddhist lunar new year.

The fire prevention and fighting department has been asked to monitor places of worship to meet the safety regulations on fire, power lines, emergency exits, and storage of incense, candles, and votive offerings.

They must be equipped with fire extinguishers, alarms, and hoses.

Joseph Nguyen Ngoc Thach from Hanoi parish said it was necessary to monitor fire-prevention regulations.

Many old churches in Hanoi are not equipped with extinguishers and fire alarms, Ngoc said.

The authorities are keen on the measures after a blaze at a nine-story building in Hanoi killed 56 residents in September due to a short circuit on the power line in a motorbike.

Joseph Nguyen Ngoc Thong from Sa Pa parish in Lao Cai province said local authorities have asked the parish to install fire extinguishers during the Christmas season.

Thong, who serves as head of the parish council, said, “We plan to buy 10 fire extinguishers.”

Joseph Nguyen Van An from Yen Bai parish in Yen Bai province said his parish installed four fire extinguishers in the church for Christmas celebrations as they are attended by thousands of people.

The head of the parish council said the parish has a group of volunteers who are ready to deal with any untoward accidents during Christmas celebrations.

In October, a short circuit caused a fire inside a parish hall where some 500 people were attending a wedding party. They were moved to safety and no serious damage was reported.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio
‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town ‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town
Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas
China blasted for rights activist’s trial China blasted for rights activist’s trial
Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site
Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Pathanamthitta

Eparchy of Pathanamthitta

The Pathanamthitta eparchy belongs to the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. It is the seventh eparchy of Malankara

Read more
Diocese of Chuncheon

Diocese of Chuncheon

With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),

Read more
Diocese of Hai Phong

Diocese of Hai Phong

In a land area of 9,079.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers whole of the coastal Hai Phong city,

Read more
Diocese of Takamatsu

Diocese of Takamatsu

In a land area of 18,792 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagawa, Ehime, Tokushimaand

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.