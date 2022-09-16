News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Vietnam Church pushes first bishop's sainthood cause

People urged to pray to Bishop Pierre Lambert de la Motte and bear witness to his reputation of holiness

Bishop Matthew Nguyen Van Khoi addresses the congregation at Assumption of Mary Cathedral in Qui Nhon on Sept. 14. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter, Qui Nhon

Published: September 16, 2022 05:44 AM GMT

Updated: September 16, 2022 06:01 AM GMT

Catholics from a central diocese have been called to honor and seek the intercessory power of their first bishop as a way to advance his canonization cause.

On Sept. 14, Bishop Matthew Nguyen Van Khoi of Qui Nhon and Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung of Phan Thiet moved the relics of late French Bishop Pierre Lambert de la Motte (1624-79) from the Qui Nhon Lovers of the Holy Cross congregation's Motherhouse to the Assumption of Mary Cathedral in Qui Nhon, the capital of Binh Dinh province.

Some 50 priests joined the event attended by thousands of people including nuns and members of the Lovers of the Holy Cross Association for laypeople in traditional colorful dress. They honored the relics contained in one of two urns, which were given by Cardinal Archbishop Michael Michai Kitbunchu of Bangkok in 2003.

The urn was placed in front of a large picture of the late bishop that was decorated with flowers.

Participants recited the prayers of Bishop de la Motte and some priests, religious and laypeople offered incense in front of his picture.

Bishop Khoi said the relics are publicly shown at the cathedral so that many people from the diocese and elsewhere could easily visit, honor, pray and appeal to the first bishop of the Apostolic Vicariate of Dang Trong (Cochinchine), that is now Qui Nhon diocese.

"Local people owe Bishop de la Motte a deep debt of gratitude"

"The more people hold him in considerable respect and if their prayers are answered, the greater the reputation of holiness of Bishop Lambert will be established, making the process of his beatification and canonization easier," the 71-year-old prelate said.

He said the exhibition of the relics is a response to the regulations of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, which last year asked local bishops to verify if the candidate enjoys an authentic and widespread reputation of holiness among a large portion of God’s people. The reputation must be spontaneous and not artificially produced.

Bishop Khoi called on people to come to pray to Bishop de la Motte and bear witness to his reputation of holiness. Those who suffer from incurable diseases and get back on their feet thanks to his intercessory power should report their cases to the local Church.

He said local people owe Bishop de la Motte a deep debt of gratitude for laying sound foundations for the local clergy, religious and catechists. He promoted harmony and unity among local people and gained the respect of government authorities and followers of other faiths.

The French bishop serving the vicariate from 1659-79 ordained Father Joseph Trang, the first native priest from Quang Ngai province, now under Qui Nhon diocese, in 1668 in Ayutthaya in Thailand. Three years later, he founded the Lovers of the Holy Cross congregation in the province, and Father Trang’s sister was named the first superior of the congregation.

Despite religious persecution in Vietnam, Bishop de la Motte paid pastoral visits to some places in the provinces of Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai from 1671-76. He administered the Confirmation to 10,000 local people and baptized many others. The vicariate then was home to 60,000 Catholics including some 100 martyrs.

In 2021, Vietnam’s 27 dioceses had 11,219 members of 30 Lovers of the Holy Cross congregations serving the country and abroad. It also had 15,000 lay members of the Lovers of the Holy Cross Association.

