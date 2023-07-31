News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement

Permanent presence of apostolic vicar will help people bear witness to the Gospel more actively, says Ho Chi Minh City archbishop

Vietnam Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement

Catholics attend a special Mass presided by Archbishop Marek Zalewski, non-resident pontifical representative to Vietnam, at Qui Nhon Cathedral on July 14. (Photo courtesy of gpquinhon.org)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 31, 2023 11:46 AM GMT

Updated: July 31, 2023 12:06 PM GMT

Catholics in Vietnam are expecting a new Vatican-Vietnam deal to usher in more religious rights and open new avenues for them to engage in social activities to serve the nation.

The deal allowing the Vatican to have a resident papal representative in the communist-ruled country was formally announced during a visit to the Vatican by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on July 27.

“We are ecstatic about the deal,” said Peter Ta Dinh Vui, head of the Couples for Christ movement in Ho Chi Minh City.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The 76-year-old Vui described it as “the first step for the two sides to start synodality in the spirit of mutual understanding, respect and dialogue.”

The deal, he further said, shall prove a driving force for local Catholics “to become salt and leaven in society and make useful contributions to national development and prosperity.”

Vui said many people expect the local church to have more space for religious, educational, health care, and cultural activities with the likely easing of policies on religious matters.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, called on Catholics to thank God for the good result.

“The permanent presence of an apostolic vicar will help the people of God in Vietnam feel concrete communion with the Holy Father, live out and bear witness to the Gospel among the nation more actively,” he said in a statement issued on July 28.

The archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City also said that the agreement will serve as a premise for the Vietnam-Vatican relationship to move to a higher level in the future “so that we can have an opportunity to welcome the Pope to visit us one day.”

Full diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Vatican are yet to be established, but since 2011 a non-resident papal representative has been paying regular visits to Vietnam.

All former church facilities were confiscated by the government after the country’s reunification in 1975. Local religious organizations are only allowed to run daycare facilities.

Sister Mary Vu Thi Chuong from the Lovers of the Holy Cross of Cho Quan said improvement in relationships between the two sides will give local people an opportunity to serve the country better.

Chuong, who is in charge of a daycare center in Ho Chi Minh City, said the government should provide favorable opportunities for religious orders to set up new communities in remote areas so that they can help improve people’s life.

Father John Le Ngoc Quynh said the resident papal representative should work with the government to relax its religious rules and respect religious freedom in remote areas.

The 56-year-old priest, who provides pastoral care to Gio An Mission Station with 100 Catholics in the Gio Linh district of Quang Tri province, said access to religious activities has been unduly restricted for people in the neighboring district of Vinh Linh for nearly 50 years.

No religious facilities have been opened in the district, Father Quynh added.

The priest recalled how he was prevented from celebrating Christmas with some Catholics at their house during a visit to Vinh Linh in 2020.

The authorities accused him of gathering people illegally, dispersed the local Catholics, and questioned some people.

Some 20 people travel every week by motorbike to attend Sunday Mass at the mission station, Father Quynh added. 

Mary Tran Thi Thuy, a catechist from Cang Huong Ly Parish in Yen Bai province, said signing the agreement was only the first step, but it will take Vietnam and the Holy See more time to understand one another's views and solve religious issues.

Thuy, 57, who belongs to an ethnic minority in a remote area, said her community faces difficulties in their faith practice.

“We are not given land to build facilities, and fail to gain government approval for the communities,” she said.

Her parish was approved by the government in 2014 although Catholics moved to the area in 1964.

The local authorities recently granted the parish ownership of 5,000-square-meter land for building facilities, Thuy added.

The Catholic Church in Vietnam comprises 7 million Catholics across 3,000 parishes, 7,700 facilities, and 11 seminaries served by 8,000 priests and 41 active bishops, according to government statistics.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipinos ignore Vatican to celebrate rejected Marian miracle Filipinos ignore Vatican to celebrate rejected Marian miracle
Report paints grim picture of Japan’s security challenges Report paints grim picture of Japan’s security challenges
Indian Catholic women seek justice for Manipur victims  Indian Catholic women seek justice for Manipur victims 
Indian Church leaders welcome grant of bail to activists Indian Church leaders welcome grant of bail to activists
Immigration officers nabbed in Bali over organ ring Immigration officers nabbed in Bali over organ ring
Vietnam Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement Vietnam Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bayombong

Diocese of Bayombong

In a land area of 6,961 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and

Read more
Diocese of Bengbu

Diocese of Bengbu

Bengbu is a prefecture-level city situated towards the north-central part of Anhui Province. The name Bengbu stands for

Read more
Diocese of Gumla

Diocese of Gumla

In a land area of 6754 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Gumla civil district and part of Simdega

Read more
Diocese of Ha Tinh

Diocese of Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh is a city in Vietnam. It is the capital of the Hà Tinh Province, and lies in North

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.