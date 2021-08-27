Vietnam Catholics urged to trust God amid pandemic

Catholics in a diocese in central Vietnam have been asked to seek divine mercy and peace to overcome the stubborn coronavirus pandemic and give succor to people stricken by Covid-19.

Bishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan of Da Nang said people feel downhearted to witness the highly contagious Delta variant outbreak that is still raging unabated in many places in Vietnam, with the number of infections and deaths increasing day by day.

He noted that some districts in Da Nang, the largest city in central Vietnam, are suffering many locally transmitted infections.

He highly appreciated local people including Catholics who have joined hands with government authorities to push back the outbreak by staying home and abiding by social distancing and isolation regulations.

The 64-year-old prelate said they certainly run into a lot of grave difficulties in their lives for the sake of food and community health.

"We Catholics are so dejected when we have been unable to gather for liturgical services and religious activities at churches for the past four months. Yet, dear brothers and sisters, even if we are isolated from churches, we are never isolated from God," Bishop Ngan said.

With all faith and hope, I would like to invite you to be extremely bold and tough as old boots

Bishop Ngan, who serves as head of the Episcopal Commission for Culture of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, said God always remains present in their families and each of them to console, support and assist them.

He recalled St. Paul, who said: "Blessed be God, the all-merciful Father and the God of all comfort! He encourages us in all our trials, so that we may also encourage those in any trial, with the same comfort that we receive from God."

Bishop Ngan said he prays for the faithful in all his daily prayers and Masses.

"With all faith and hope, I would like to invite you to be extremely bold and tough as old boots to encounter and deal with difficulties and challenges during this pandemic by the power of prayer and daily sacrifices offered to God," he said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The bishop said the deadly pandemic is likely to last a long time, so many families will get into sticky situations and suffer a lack of basic commodities.

"In the spirit of Christian charity and the national tradition of mutual support — good leaves cover torn leaves — I would like kindly to invite you all to devote meticulous attention, support and bring succor to one another, especially people in misery regardless of religion," he said.

He suggested families with better living conditions lend a helping hand to families in need, and those who live in safer areas provide active support for those who are in areas stricken by the outbreak. They should live out Jesus' words: "Just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers or sisters of mine, you did it to me."

Da Nang Diocese has 73,000 Catholics in 51 parishes and seven subparishes

Bishop Ngan reminded them to pray for Covid-19 patients to be healed soon and to appeal to divine mercy for deaths to soon enjoy the blessings of heaven.

He also urged them to seek intercession from Our Lady of Tra Kieu to protect them from the deadly pandemic as she is believed to have appeared and saved 1,500 Catholics 136 years ago from anti-Catholic troops at the site where the Shrine of Our Lady of Tra Kieu now stands in Quang Nam province.

In 2020, Da Nang Diocese had 73,000 Catholics in 51 parishes and seven subparishes in Da Nang and Quang Nam, served by 119 priests and 272 religious.

Da Nang has recorded 3,705 infections and 325 deaths since the Delta variant broke out in late April.