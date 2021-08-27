X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics urged to trust God amid pandemic

Bishop Ngan says the faithful are never isolated from God even if they are isolated from churches

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: August 27, 2021 08:29 AM GMT

Updated: August 27, 2021 10:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic church demolished despite protests in Pakistan

Aug 25, 2021
2

Timor-Leste's health system 'faces collapse'

Aug 25, 2021
3

Outrage as Thai police torture and kill drug suspect

Aug 25, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Aug 25, 2021
5

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP

Aug 24, 2021
6

Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups

Aug 26, 2021
7

Pacquiao's loss should not be a prelude to the presidency

Aug 24, 2021
8

Vatican is negotiating with Taliban, claims Italian newspaper

Aug 24, 2021
9

Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians

Aug 25, 2021
10

Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society

Aug 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam Catholics urged to trust God amid pandemic

Catholics attend an open-air Mass in Da Nang in January. (Photo courtesy of giaophandanang.org)

Catholics in a diocese in central Vietnam have been asked to seek divine mercy and peace to overcome the stubborn coronavirus pandemic and give succor to people stricken by Covid-19.

Bishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan of Da Nang said people feel downhearted to witness the highly contagious Delta variant outbreak that is still raging unabated in many places in Vietnam, with the number of infections and deaths increasing day by day.

He noted that some districts in Da Nang, the largest city in central Vietnam, are suffering many locally transmitted infections.

He highly appreciated local people including Catholics who have joined hands with government authorities to push back the outbreak by staying home and abiding by social distancing and isolation regulations.

The 64-year-old prelate said they certainly run into a lot of grave difficulties in their lives for the sake of food and community health.

"We Catholics are so dejected when we have been unable to gather for liturgical services and religious activities at churches for the past four months. Yet, dear brothers and sisters, even if we are isolated from churches, we are never isolated from God," Bishop Ngan said.

With all faith and hope, I would like to invite you to be extremely bold and tough as old boots

Bishop Ngan, who serves as head of the Episcopal Commission for Culture of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, said God always remains present in their families and each of them to console, support and assist them.

He recalled St. Paul, who said: "Blessed be God, the all-merciful Father and the God of all comfort! He encourages us in all our trials, so that we may also encourage those in any trial, with the same comfort that we receive from God."

Bishop Ngan said he prays for the faithful in all his daily prayers and Masses.

"With all faith and hope, I would like to invite you to be extremely bold and tough as old boots to encounter and deal with difficulties and challenges during this pandemic by the power of prayer and daily sacrifices offered to God," he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The bishop said the deadly pandemic is likely to last a long time, so many families will get into sticky situations and suffer a lack of basic commodities.

"In the spirit of Christian charity and the national tradition of mutual support — good leaves cover torn leaves — I would like kindly to invite you all to devote meticulous attention, support and bring succor to one another, especially people in misery regardless of religion," he said.

He suggested families with better living conditions lend a helping hand to families in need, and those who live in safer areas provide active support for those who are in areas stricken by the outbreak. They should live out Jesus' words: "Just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers or sisters of mine, you did it to me."

Da Nang Diocese has 73,000 Catholics in 51 parishes and seven subparishes

Bishop Ngan reminded them to pray for Covid-19 patients to be healed soon and to appeal to divine mercy for deaths to soon enjoy the blessings of heaven.

He also urged them to seek intercession from Our Lady of Tra Kieu to protect them from the deadly pandemic as she is believed to have appeared and saved 1,500 Catholics 136 years ago from anti-Catholic troops at the site where the Shrine of Our Lady of Tra Kieu now stands in Quang Nam province.

In 2020, Da Nang Diocese had 73,000 Catholics in 51 parishes and seven subparishes in Da Nang and Quang Nam, served by 119 priests and 272 religious.

Da Nang has recorded 3,705 infections and 325 deaths since the Delta variant broke out in late April.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate
Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate
Indonesian cleric nabbed for insulting Christianity
Indonesian cleric nabbed for insulting Christianity
Myanmar junta enacts law to prevent genocide
Myanmar junta enacts law to prevent genocide
Poverty worsens as contagion batters Thailand
Poverty worsens as contagion batters Thailand
Scars of Papua conflict weigh on Indonesia's vaccine drive
Scars of Papua conflict weigh on Indonesia's vaccine drive
Filipino cop convicted of killing mother, son
Filipino cop convicted of killing mother, son
Support Us

Latest News

Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes
Aug 27, 2021
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
India launches e-portal to document informal workers
Aug 27, 2021
India's best-known Catholic priest-journalist dies at 95
Aug 27, 2021
Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate
Aug 27, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to trust God amid pandemic
Aug 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Aug 26, 2021
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Aug 26, 2021
Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021

Features

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
Daughter's sacrifice brings hope to Indonesian family
Aug 25, 2021
Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
City dwellers swelter in heat islands as high temps hit neighborhoods unequally

City dwellers swelter in heat islands as high temps hit neighborhoods unequally
A lesson the world has not learned very well

A lesson the world has not learned very well
Send in the Clowns

Send in the Clowns
Cry of the Earth

Cry of the Earth
Mixed Religion Marriage in Canada and Australia A Gift for the People of God

Mixed Religion Marriage in Canada and Australia: A Gift for the People of God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, free me from all fear

Lord, free me from all fear
We pray for India Jesus that it may truly follow secularism

We pray for India Jesus that it may truly follow secularism
Saint Augustine | Saint of the Day

Saint Augustine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.