Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent

Bishop Long says Lent is an appropriate time for the faithful to strengthen their communion with God

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: March 01, 2022 10:17 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2022 11:42 AM GMT

Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City puts ash on the heads of priests in Notre Dame Cathedral on Feb. 17, 2021. (Photo supplied)

Catholics in Vietnam are asked to be in communion with God and Covid-19 victims during the coming Lent as a new wave of cases sweeps the country.

Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long of Vinh said Lent is an appropriate time for Catholics to control their spiritual life and strengthen their relationship of communion with God and others through prayer, fasting and charity.

"Through prayer, we become one with God; by fasting, we are given strength to fight and overcome temptation like Jesus; and by doing charitable work with tender hearts, we come out of our selfishness and be in communion with one another,” Bishop Long said in a letter published on Feb. 28.

The prelate said being in communion with God leads them to being in communion with the Church, for she is like a doting mother who always loves, gathers and unites them as "a hen gathers her chicks under her wings."

He said the coronavirus outbreak has pushed countless people to dreadful conditions because of unemployment, lack of food and insufficient incomes. Many families have had to sell their bare essentials to survive.

"Christians are called on to offer generous support and words of comfort to people in need," he said, adding that when they sow goodness and love, they themselves first enjoy their fruits for "by their fruit you will recognize them."

In the difficult situation we realize God's will and make our faith activities come to life like the early Church's faith life

The head of the Episcopal Commission on Evangelization of Vietnamese bishops also encouraged those who are in good conditions to make generous donations to the construction of the diocese's new pastoral center, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

He said he dare not ask for donations from those who are affected by the pandemic.

Last year local families donated 400,000 dong (US$18) each to the building.

Bishop Cosme Hoang Van Dat of Bac Ninh said Catholics enter the third Lent while the pandemic still rages, causing a spike in new infections. Pastoral activities are suspended in many parishes.

Bishop Dat said that looking at the main purpose of Lent, the faithful should take this opportunity to renew their faith life. Those who are infected with the coronavirus should make use of periods of isolation and treatment to go on spiritual retreats and attend online Masses, and other people are invited to pray, support and care for patients.

He said people from other places helpfully offer basic food and medicine to families with people in quarantine, and Catholics in rural areas help families infected with Covid-19 with daily farm work.

"In the difficult situation we realize God's will and make our faith activities come to life like the early Church's faith life,” he said in a Lent message.

The Jesuit prelate also allows local priests to hold Lent retreats and grant general absolution to them in some places. Lent is a suitable occasion for Christians to renounce their old selves by contemplating God's word, fasting, being mortified and doing charitable work.

On Feb. 28, Bui Chu Bishop's House said it plans to hold online services on a daily basis during Lent for those who are kept in quarantine centers and at home.

Father Joseph Nguyen Tien Lien, pastor of Mai Yen Parish in Son La, said the province is recording over 2,000 Covid cases per day even though local people have been given two doses of vaccine.

We do our best to save our brothers and sisters regardless of their background from the health crisis and help them return to normal life soon

Father Lien said scores of families with infections in his parish are isolated at home. They suffer from lack of food, severe depression and feel abandoned.

“I daily give vegetables, rice, instant noodles, fish sauce, salt, masks and medicine to them and console them,” he said, adding that he puts materials at their gates and they get them to stay clear of infection.

He said most recipients are from Hmong, Muong, Thai and Xinh Mun ethnic groups who always live in poverty.

The 43-year-old priest, who relies on donations from benefactors, also offers those who were hospitalized 3 million dong each.

“We do our best to save our brothers and sisters regardless of their background from the health crisis and help them return to normal life soon,” he said.

The pandemic has been raging across Vietnam since the Tet holidays in February, when people rushed to tourist destinations across the country.

On Feb. 28, the Health Ministry recorded 122,480 cases, the record number of infections in a single day since early February.

The Southeast Asian country has registered 3,443,485 cases with 40,252 deaths since the contagion hit it in early 2020.

