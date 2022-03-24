Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics urged to pray for Ukraine

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien calls on them to join Pope Francis in consecrating the world to Mary on March 25

Vietnam Catholics attend the inauguration of a new church in Ha Nam province on March 20. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi Updated: March 24, 2022 04:47 AM GMT

Catholics in Vietnam have been called upon to join the universal Church in praying for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi in a letter issued on March 23 urged Catholics to attend services held at their parishes and communities to join Pope Francis in consecrating the world, especially Russia and Ukraine, to the Sacred Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation.

He said the pope, who has repeatedly called for an end to the bloody war, sent two special envoys to visit, give humanitarian aid and sympathize with Ukrainian people who are in a great deal of pain.

“In Catholic faith and trust in God, our merciful Father, we should fervently pray for the world in peace. We appeal to God to awaken the leaders of nations to know how to care about the life of an entire nation, not to work for personal hatred and ideology,” said Archbishop Thien.

Not only Ukraine but also Europe and all of humanity are increasingly prone to be destroyed, Archbishop Thien said while adding that countless innocent civilians have died of heavy fighting and bombardments which have devastated churches, hospitals, schools and other major public facilities. Many people have had to leave their homes to take refuge in neighboring countries.

Noting Vietnamese people went through long wars and suffered dire consequences of the horrors of those wars, the church leader said: “Let us appeal for God's mercy to grant world peace. We should also work hard for peace as blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

Vietnam, which has close political ties with Russia dating back to the Soviet era, has not so far criticized Russia's forces invading Ukraine

The prelate further urged Catholics to participate in the "24 Hours for the Lord" initiative held by the local Church to coincide with this year's feast of the Annunciation.

Father Joseph Dao Huu Tho, who is in charge of liturgy in Hanoi Archdiocese, said local people will take turns to attend round-the-clock Eucharist adoration at churches and local priests will hear confessions on March 25-26.

On March 23, Father Peter Kieu Cong Tung, head of the Office of Ho Chi Minh City Archbishop’s House, called on all local parishes to show their communion with the pope by praying and consecrating Russia and Ukraine to Mother Mary on March 25.

The Ukraine embassy in Hanoi announced that a special Mass to pray for peace in Ukraine was held at Cua Bac Church on March 20 in the capital.

State-run media reported that Vietnam Airlines, the national flag carrier, would suspend its regular flights on the Hanoi-Moscow route, starting from March 25 until further notice.

They said the suspension was to review procedures, requirements and regulations related to insurance and flight operations in Russia.

Vietnam, which has close political ties with Russia dating back to the Soviet era, has not so far criticized Russia's forces invading Ukraine. Local media has called Russia’s unprovoked attacks on the neighboring country a “special military operation.”

