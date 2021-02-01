X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics urged to obey Covid-19 measures

Lunar year-end ceremonies, patron feasts and priestly retreats suspended as virus spreads

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Updated: February 01, 2021 06:19 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishops to end priest stipends for services

Jan 29, 2021
2

Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim

Jan 30, 2021
3

China bans citizens from gambling in Cambodia

Jan 29, 2021
4

Fierce anti-Christian campaign targets India's indigenous people

Jan 29, 2021
5

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Jan 31, 2021
6

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight

Feb 1, 2021
7

Couple receive 77 lashes for gay sex in Indonesia

Jan 29, 2021
8

Catholics welcome Indian court's ruling on child sexual assault

Jan 29, 2021
9

Coup fears in Myanmar after military questions poll result

Jan 29, 2021
10

Vietnam gets tough to contain new Covid-19 wave

Jan 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam Catholics urged to obey Covid-19 measures

Catholics attend a lunar year-end ceremony at Van Cuong Church in Phu Tho province on Jan. 26. (Photo courtesy of giaophanbacninh.org)

Three dioceses in Vietnam have canceled pastoral activities and called on Catholics to take preventative measures to stem the new coronavirus outbreak.

Government officials and health workers are racing against time to stop the surge in Covid-19 which has spread to nine cities and provinces, resulting in 257 new cases since the first new community transmissions were detected in the two provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh on Jan. 27.

They have set up quarantine centers, provided massive testing, closed down schools, bars and discos in some places, and fined those who failed to wear face masks.

Bishop Cosme Hoang Van Dat of Bac Ninh said the Covid-19 outbreak has been developing uncontrollably and spreading quickly. The diocese covers the provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang, Vinh Phuc and parts of Bac Kan, Hanoi, Hai Duong, Hung Yen and Phu Tho.

Bishop Dat ordered all planned lunar year-end ceremonies, patron feasts of associations, meetings and priestly retreats to be suspended, starting on Jan. 29.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

The Jesuit prelate asked priests and Catholics to abide by preventative measures issued by health officials. In places where social distancing is required, priests should celebrate liturgical services simply many times per day so that people in small groups can attend.

He advised elderly people, patients and those who are in quarantine centers to attend online Masses and pray fervently.

Churches in places under quarantine should be open around the clock so that the faithful can visit and pray for the world in the difficult time.

Bishop Dat urged families to daily recite the Divine Mercy and rosaries and especially pray to St. Joseph for themselves and the country.

Bac Ninh and Hai Phong dioceses cover Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, the outbreak’s epicenters.

Related News

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien, who serves as apostolic administrator of Hai Phong, called off a year-end gathering due on Feb. 1 because of the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Archbishop Thien called for people to maintain social distancing by attending online services on the diocese’s website, starting on Jan. 30.

Father Peter Kieu Cong Tung, chancellor of Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese, called on people to remain vigilant against the new outbreak. Health officials warned about high risks of the outbreak in the country’s largest city.

Father Tung said those who have returned from the worst-hit regions should give their health declarations and seriously take quarantine measures. Those who have respiratory symptoms and came into contact with coronavirus suspects have to avoid public places.

He asked Catholics to restrict non-essential activities, clean church facilities and houses, wash their hands regularly, wear face masks, keep themselves at a safe distance and receive the Eucharist by hand.

The priest also asked parishes to obey previous anti-coronavirus measures issued by the Church in 2020.

As of Feb. 1, Vietnam had reported 1,819 confirmed Covid-19 infections with 35 deaths.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians
Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians
Myanmar military condemned after staging coup
Myanmar military condemned after staging coup
Bishop allows Philippine priests to confirm parishioners
Bishop allows Philippine priests to confirm parishioners
Covid kills three Indonesian priests, infects archbishop
Covid kills three Indonesian priests, infects archbishop
Protect Indonesian society, largest Muslim group told
Protect Indonesian society, largest Muslim group told
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Feb 2, 2021
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Vatican wants pandemic fight to be people-centered
Feb 1, 2021
Pope asks world leaders to come together to tackle leprosy
Feb 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Feb 2, 2021
The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless
Feb 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: An invitation hard to refuse
Feb 1, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021
How long will India celebrate its secular constitution?
Jan 27, 2021

Features

Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Feb 1, 2021
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Jan 30, 2021
Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim
Jan 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The normalization of Medically Assisted Death Tragic lessons from Canada

The normalization of Medically Assisted Death: Tragic lessons from Canada
Vatican Secretary of State goes to Cameroon calls for peace

Vatican Secretary of State goes to Cameroon, calls for peace
The World Council of Churches against sexual violence

The World Council of Churches against sexual violence
Pope honors grandparents and the elderly

Pope honors grandparents and the elderly
Pope urges greater attention for children of separated couples

Pope urges greater attention for children of separated couples
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 1 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 1 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: Feast of the Presentation of the Lord
Lord, You are the true high priest

Lord, You are the true high priest
May Infant Jesus bless all the infants of the world

May Infant Jesus bless all the infants of the world
Presentation of the Lord

Presentation of the Lord
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.