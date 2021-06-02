Vietnam Catholics urged to be in communion with pandemic victims

The archbishop of a southern Vietnamese city which has imposed social distancing to contain the Covid-19 outbreak has called on Catholics to live in communion with one another, strengthen their spiritual life and respect victims of the pandemic.

Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairperson of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, implemented social distancing to contain the virus on May 31. People are banned from gathering in public places, must keep themselves at least two meters away from others and only go out for essential things.

Phong asked religious organizations to stop all their public services and activities.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City said local priests must celebrate daily Masses alone without the laity as Masses are celebrations of Christ's sacrifice offering, through which the Church prays to God to give the world peace and salvation.

He said many Catholics had ignored health advice from the local government and the Church and still gathered for services at some places.

