Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health

Catholics in a southern diocese will pray the rosary in the coming month of the Holy Rosary to help heal the world and Vietnam from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Local Catholics will enter October, the month of the holy rosary, and remind one another to recite rosaries to pray for the world and the local Church to live in peace during the difficult time,” Bishop Joseph Tran Van Toan of Long Xuyen said in a pastoral letter.

He said the contagious pandemic has infected more than 233 million people and caused 4.7 million deaths. Among Vietnam’s 766,000 recorded cases and 18,000 deaths so far, his diocese covering the two provinces of An Giang and Kien Giang and a part of Can Tho has recorded 15,312 cases and 201 deaths.

“People today are beset with great worries, anxieties, confusion, distrust, depression and even despair that certainly last long. This is a grave crisis,” Bishop Toan said while calling on the faithful to join Mother Mary in contemplating Christ’s mystery of incarnation to experience his presence in their own life.

The 66-year-old bishop called on all local priests, religious and laypeople to assiduously recite the rosary on a daily basis during the month. Praying the rosary together becomes ecclesial communion, pilgrimages of faith in the earthly journey, with Mother Mary and Jesus waiting for them at the end of the journey, he added.

Local people will also mark the 104th anniversary of the Blessed Virgin Mary's apparitions to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, by saying the rosary and attending a special Mass at noon on Oct. 13.

The ceremony will be aired on the local Church's site as all religious activities have been suspended to contain the pandemic. The prelate has asked churches to ring bells on that day to remind people to attend and be in communion with these ceremonies.

During the hard time caused by Covid-19, he said, parish priests should have a duty to recite the rosary with and for Catholics, especially to pray for those who are in dreadful conditions.

By tradition, parishes across the country carry Marian statues in processions around churches at weekends and daily recite the rosary in families and churches during the month of the rosary.

According to Catholic family traditions, grandparents, parents and ailing elderly people should remind their children to pray the rosaries daily, he said.