Vietnam Catholics tend to show off their piety

There are effective ways to express our love for God

It is said one of the ten characteristics of Vietnamese people is being economical, but sometimes they waste resources to save face or to show off. Indeed, exhibitionism has become a chronic disease in Vietnamese society.

Catholics are no exception to this disease as they also show off their lifestyles, attitudes, and religious practices.

From a young age, Vietnamese are taught that they should prepare proper food for their guests to show generous hospitality and respect for the guests. As a result, many families and parishes serve food lavishly at their wedding parties, funerals, feasts, and other important events.

Often, people can't consume such large amounts of food, and waste of food becomes inevitable. With such lavish parties, do they waste resources or prove their families and parishes are more hospitable than others?

People traditionally build big and expensive graves at cemeteries as if it is their duty toward their dead grandparents and parents. Sadly, many who live in difficult situations also build monumental tombs for people to admire their filial affection.

Such tombs cost an arm and a leg and occupy a lot of land in cemeteries. I wonder if the dead would be happy to see these graves built by their descendants, who live in poverty and sometimes lack brotherly love.

It is difficult to identify showing off in faith practice as it sometimes comes with convincing reasons, and at times comes disguised as a spiritual need. It is like a race or as they say, like roosters outdoing each other in crowing.

My priest uncle asked me: “Why do we have to build so great and costly churches, pastoral houses, rectories, and other facilities?”

“We only need to build adequate facilities that will serve as foundations for religious activities and practices,” I argued.

He said: “The most important thing is to build up a life of faith. If you fail to keep up the faith, nothing will be kept!”

His perfect answer left me speechless.

Indeed, it will be essential for the expansion of the Kingdom of God if church facilities aim to bring together lay Catholics and spread Christian charity. But if they are erected solely to demonstrate the arrogance of money and power, perhaps we need to re-examine our motives.

As Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City says, the "Church is not strong through building churches and other facilities and strengthening the structures. The strong church comes from unity in the faith.”

At a meeting on the liturgy of sacred music, a priest complained that choir groups in some parishes use solemn Masses and special occasions as an opportunity to show their abilities. Parish choirs compete to buy new musical instruments and sing in four-part harmony to make them sound grand. Trumpet and drum groups recruit more members and try to acquire the most modern varieties of instruments.

In addition, the lack of unity in holding ceremonies and processions leads to a state of disorder, which reduces the solemnity of the procession and the sacred liturgy.

There are many effective ways to express our love for God and speak about Him to others. Surely, God will love what comes from our humility and sincerity, from simple and generous faith, and small but concrete deeds and ways of living.

Sometimes we have to look in the mirror to see our face streaked with soot and then wash it off. It takes moments of courage to look back at ourselves in the mirror of the Word of God: "Learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart" (Mt 11:29b).

The Easter season calls us to renew our faith and make a promise not to squander our energy on meaningless goals.

*HHQ is the pen name of a priest from Vietnam. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published at tonggiaophanhanoi.org here. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

