X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

Five dioceses announce restrictions as fourth wave of the pandemic sweeps into many areas

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: May 08, 2021 06:57 AM GMT

Updated: May 08, 2021 09:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indonesian cleric's Sunday sermon irks Catholics

May 6, 2021
2

Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte

May 6, 2021
3

Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan

May 5, 2021
4

Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest

May 7, 2021
5

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
6

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree

May 7, 2021
7

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses

May 6, 2021
8

Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore

May 6, 2021
9

Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program

May 6, 2021
10

Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis

May 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

Catholics attend a Marian devotion in front of Hanoi Cathedral on May 2. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

At least five dioceses in Vietnam have called on Catholics to restrict religious activities to contain a massive new coronavirus wave sweeping into many cities and provinces.

Father Francis Xavier Nguyen Van Thang, head of the Office of Bac Ninh Bishop's House, said the fourth wave of Covid-19 that began on April 27 has reached many areas of the country. Locally transmitted infections have been detected recently in the diocese covering five provinces and part of Hanoi.

Father Thang called on local Catholics to take preventative measures advised by health authorities and to do pastoral ministries according to their situations.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The priest said in places where gatherings are banned at religious sites by the government, priests should only celebrate Masses for a few people and offer the liturgy of the Word many times in simple ways each day so that people can attend and stay clear of gatherings with high attendances. Priests and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion could administer the Eucharist to Catholics at their homes or residential areas.

"Churches in isolated areas should be open around the clock so that individuals and families go to say prayers, adore the Eucharist and recite rosaries to pray for humankind in the difficult time," he said on May 7.

Father Thang said old people, patients, Covid-19 suspects and those who are kept in quarantine or isolated areas should attend online services.

Local people should attend online Masses and pray to God to bless all people and stem the pandemic soon

He called on all people to daily pray, recite rosaries and Divine Mercy and especially pray to St. Joseph at their homes to save the world from the pandemic.

Father Paul Pham Thanh Thao, head of the Office of Da Nang Bishop's House, said the government had ordered cultural and religious activities and sports events to be suspended from May 4 in Da Nang and May 5 in the ancient town of Hoi An in Quang Nam province.

He said Bishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan had asked local parishes to suspend all their religious services in the two places until further notice. Local people should attend online Masses and pray to God to bless all people and stem the pandemic soon.

Bishop Peter Nguyen Van De of Thai Binh in northern Vietnam called on Catholics to work with other people to contain the outbreak and ensure society's safety and their lives.

Related News

He asked them to regularly wash their hands with disinfectants, wear face masks in public places, keep safe distances from others and steer clear of gatherings.

The Salesian prelate said local priests should decide whether to celebrate Sunday Masses or Solemnities according to local conditions.

He called on people to pay much attention to their health and if they have unusual health problems, they should report to authorities for medical treatment in time.

He said the new coronavirus wave has not been controlled yet, so people should limit their travel to public places.

Ha Tinh Diocese asked local people to suspend inessential religious activities 

Father Joseph Vo Cong Tien, vicar general of Ba Ria Diocese, asked local priests to celebrate more Masses than normal on Sundays to meet the religious needs of Catholics after Ba Ria Vung Tau provincial officials asked for essential services to be held with maximum attendances of 50.

Ha Tinh Diocese asked local people to suspend inessential religious activities and clean church facilities and their houses.

The Southeast Asian country has reported 176 confirmed Covid-19 cases in 19 cities and provinces since the fourth wave was detected on April 27. Hanoi and Bac Ninh province alone have 72 and 26 cases respectively.

Some 24 cities and provinces have closed schools to protect students' health.

Also Read

Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest
Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest
Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor
Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor
Church doors reopen to children, elderly in Jakarta
Church doors reopen to children, elderly in Jakarta
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
Indonesian priest kicks off storm over flood aid money
Indonesian priest kicks off storm over flood aid money
Timor-Leste makes Covid tests compulsory
Timor-Leste makes Covid tests compulsory

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19
May 8, 2021
Mystery surrounds coronavirus secrets, Vatican event told
May 8, 2021
Interfaith leaders condemn violence against Asian Americans
May 8, 2021
Papal vaccine campaigns offered punishments 200 years ago
May 8, 2021
Asian and Pacific Island Catholics urged to find unity of faith
May 8, 2021
Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood
May 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021

Features

Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Love one another as I have loved you

Love one another as I have loved you
The toll of Modis complacency

The toll of Modi’s complacency
Handson faith

Hands-on faith
Australian archbishop says theres no stopping popes push for synodality

Australian archbishop says there's no stopping pope's push for synodality
Indonesian Church leader seeks truce in Papua

Indonesian Church leader seeks truce in Papua
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 9 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 9 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday of Easter

Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday of Easter
Lord, help me to be alert to this call to Love as I go about my daily tasks

Lord, help me to be alert to this call to Love as I go about my daily tasks
“Stand up; I am only a man.” Enlighten Lord

“Stand up; I am only a man.” Enlighten Lord

Saint John of Avila | Saint of the Day

Saint John of Avila | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.