X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid

A statue of the saint was shipped to Vietnam by missionaries in 1898 for local people to seek his intercession

UCA News reporter, Vinh

UCA News reporter, Vinh

Published: August 11, 2021 09:56 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2021 10:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
2

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
3

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
4

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace

Aug 9, 2021
5

Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia

Aug 9, 2021
6

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
7

Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge

Aug 9, 2021
8

Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border

Aug 9, 2021
9

Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar

Aug 9, 2021
10

Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor

Aug 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid

Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long celebrates Mass concluding the novena at St. Anthony of Padua Pilgrim Center in Trai Gao on Aug. 11. (Photo: UCA News)

Catholics from Vietnam’s northern diocese of Vinh have appealed for St. Anthony of Padua’s intercession to contain the coronavirus pandemic raging in the country.

Nine-day novena prayers and Masses were organized at the St. Anthony of Padua Pilgrim Center in Trai Gao in Nghi Loc district of Nghe An province. The novena ended on Aug. 11.

Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long and Emeritus Bishops Paul Nguyen Thai Hop and Paul Marie Cao Dinh Thuyen, besides five priests, took turns to celebrate daily Masses and presided at the Eucharist adorations, which were aired online for local Catholics.

Only a few nuns, seminarians and Catholic association members were present due to social distancing measures. They recited St. Anthony’s prayers, the rosaries and Divine Mercy prayers.

During the novena, local Catholics prayed for world peace and for the pandemic to end soon.

Peter Nguyen Cong Lich from Xa Doai Cathedral Parish said his family attended all online services during the novena. “St. Anthony is known for loving those who are in misery, so we completely trust in him to save our country and the world from the deadly pandemic,” he said.

We must absolutely trust in God, who will definitely save us

Bishop Long said the ongoing outbreak has infected hundreds of millions people and left a number of others out of work around the world. Catholics’ faith has been affected by the suspension of religious activities.

“We must absolutely trust in God, who will definitely save us,” the prelate said as he called on the faithful to show “Christian charity to those who are affected worse than us.”

He praised those who provided food, water and other basic needs for migrant workers who rode motorbikes from the southern provinces after the contagious Delta variant outbreak to reach their homes thousands of kilometers away.

Poor workers including lottery ticket sellers and motorbike taxi drivers suffered a lack of food due to movement restrictions. Many people had to walk home as they had no money to take buses or trains.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Emeritus Bishop Hop of Ha Tinh said his diocese had supplied tonnes of food and 5 billion dong (US$217,000) to Covid-19 victims in Ho Chi Minh City, one of the country’s epicenters for the virus.

St. Anthony was born in Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug. 15, 1195. He was ordained a priest and later became a Franciscan friar. He was widely acclaimed for his outstanding preaching, undying love for the poor and sick and expert knowledge of scriptures.

He died in 1231 at the age of 35 in Padua, Italy, from a chronic case of edema. He was canonized by the Vatican a year later and in 1946 was declared a Doctor of the Church.

In 1898, foreign missionaries had a statue of St. Anthony shipped from France to Trai Gao for the local people to seek his intercession.  But when they carried the statue to the present site, the statue became too heavy for them to move to the top of a hill as they planned.

They found the saint’s miracle and decided to place it there and built a wooden chapel. Bishop Hop raised the shrine to the diocesan pilgrimage center in Trai Gao in 2018.

Also Read

Manila archbishop issues appeal for 'man's common home'
Manila archbishop issues appeal for 'man's common home'
Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens
Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens
Indonesian army ends 'virginity tests' for female recruits
Indonesian army ends 'virginity tests' for female recruits
US pressed to declare Myanmar genocide against Rohingya
US pressed to declare Myanmar genocide against Rohingya
Thai police arrest nine democracy activists over protest
Thai police arrest nine democracy activists over protest
Myanmar boy, 13, transports corpses in pandemic
Myanmar boy, 13, transports corpses in pandemic

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021
Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid
Aug 11, 2021
Easter attack suspects face special trial in Sri Lanka
Aug 11, 2021
Manila archbishop issues appeal for 'man's common home'
Aug 11, 2021
Japanese Catholics urged to pray for Myanmar
Aug 11, 2021
Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens
Aug 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021
Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities
Aug 11, 2021
India's long walk to Olympic glory
Aug 10, 2021
Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021

Features

After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
1978 Year of three popes

1978: Year of three popes

Reacting to a world in consternation confusion uncertainty

Reacting to a world in consternation, confusion, uncertainty
Cardinal Chvez hails El Salvador president for holding talks with NGOs

Cardinal Chávez hails El Salvador president for holding talks with NGOs
Climate change evidence unequivocal some impacts irreversible report says

Climate change evidence "unequivocal," some impacts irreversible, report says
Atheists and God cancellers

Atheists and God cancellers
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 11 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 11 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, as we follow You on the way to the Kingdom of God

Lord Jesus, as we follow You on the way to the Kingdom of God
Jesus, give us the awareness of your presence with us

Jesus, give us the awareness of your presence with us
Saint Jane Frances | Saint of the Day

Saint Jane Frances | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.