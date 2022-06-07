Vietnam Catholics pay tribute to Franciscan theologian

Father Norbert Khanh, who has died at 81, 'preached peace, unity, solidarity and joys to improve all people'

Franciscans pray for the late Father Norbert Nguyen Van Khanh in Nha Trang on June 2. (Photo: giaophannhatrang.org)

A late Franciscan priest has been remembered in Vietnam for spending all his life teaching theology to countless priests and religious and living a simple life.

Father Norbert Nguyen Van Khanh died of cancer on June 2 in his community in Nha Trang. He was 81 years old.

On June 6, Bishop Joseph Vo Duc Minh of Nha Trang presided at the funeral of Father Khanh in St. Anthony Church run by Franciscans.

Some 150 priests joined the ceremony attended by hundreds of brothers, sisters and laypeople.

"Today is a special day that marks the 81st birthday of our beloved Father Norbert and is the Feast of St. Norbert, his patron. We should express our deep gratitude to his family for offering him to the Church and especially God for giving him countless graces during his life," Bishop Minh said.

The prelate called on participants to make a spiritual pilgrimage to the diocese's Shrine of the Blessed Mother to receive plenary indulgence and then give back to their beloved priest.

"He had to lose everything in order to gain the greatest advantage to know Jesus and belong to him"

He said the late priest was a disciple of Jesus, a teacher in the Church and a brother and friend of all people. He was from a good family who sought wisdom from not the world but God's word.

Noting that he left his family and native soil to carry his cross and follow Jesus, the bishop said: "He had to lose everything in order to gain the greatest advantage to know Jesus and belong to him."

Bishop Minh said the late theology professor in institutes and congregations loved learning, broadened his knowledge and carefully listened to and discussed theology and the scriptures with others so as to bear witness to Jesus.

He said he was a good, qualified and experienced teacher of Franciscans, the local Stella Maris Major Seminary that provides priestly formation to students from three dioceses, men and women religious orders, and generations of laypeople. He authored many books on biblical, dogmatic and moral theology and Franciscan spirituality and they are used as textbooks in church institutes.

"He was a true teacher in the Church as he preached peace, unity, solidarity and joys to improve all people," he said.

Father Phuoc said the late priest graciously accepted his disease. When he was diagnosed with cancer 25 years ago, doctors told him that he could only live for more six months

The 78-year-old prelate said the priest lived like a brother among all people as he wanted to be a configuration of Jesus and suffered from excruciating pain of his cancer, the trials and tribulations in his life, and the ignominy of being Catholic, Jesus' disciple and teaching Christian issues.

Franciscan Father John of God Nguyen Phuoc, deputy provincial superior of Franciscans in Vietnam, said his older confrere was famous for his gentility and was never angry with other people. He made an excellent impression on those who met him.

Father Phuoc said the late priest graciously accepted his disease. When he was diagnosed with cancer 25 years ago, doctors told him that he could only live for more six months. God had let him live longer thanks to prayers, help, medicine and tender care from many people, he said.

Born in the northern province of Nghe An in 1941, Father Khanh moved with his family to Nha Trang in 1955 and entered a local Franciscan seminary. He took his first vows in 1963 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1970. He studied in France from 1963-73 and obtained a doctorate in theology from the Catholic Institute of Paris.

After returning to Vietnam, Father Khanh was in charge of training young Franciscans and taught at seminaries, institutes and congregations.

