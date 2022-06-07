News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics pay tribute to Franciscan theologian

Father Norbert Khanh, who has died at 81, 'preached peace, unity, solidarity and joys to improve all people'

Franciscans pray for the late Father Norbert Nguyen Van Khanh in Nha Trang on June 2

Franciscans pray for the late Father Norbert Nguyen Van Khanh in Nha Trang on June 2. (Photo: giaophannhatrang.org)

UCA News reporter, Nha Trang

By UCA News reporter, Nha Trang

Published: June 07, 2022 06:24 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2022 07:19 AM GMT

A late Franciscan priest has been remembered in Vietnam for spending all his life teaching theology to countless priests and religious and living a simple life.

Father Norbert Nguyen Van Khanh died of cancer on June 2 in his community in Nha Trang. He was 81 years old.

On June 6, Bishop Joseph Vo Duc Minh of Nha Trang presided at the funeral of Father Khanh in St. Anthony Church run by Franciscans.

Some 150 priests joined the ceremony attended by hundreds of brothers, sisters and laypeople.

"Today is a special day that marks the 81st birthday of our beloved Father Norbert and is the Feast of St. Norbert, his patron. We should express our deep gratitude to his family for offering him to the Church and especially God for giving him countless graces during his life," Bishop Minh said.

The prelate called on participants to make a spiritual pilgrimage to the diocese's Shrine of the Blessed Mother to receive plenary indulgence and then give back to their beloved priest.

"He had to lose everything in order to gain the greatest advantage to know Jesus and belong to him"

He said the late priest was a disciple of Jesus, a teacher in the Church and a brother and friend of all people. He was from a good family who sought wisdom from not the world but God's word.

Noting that he left his family and native soil to carry his cross and follow Jesus, the bishop said: "He had to lose everything in order to gain the greatest advantage to know Jesus and belong to him."

Bishop Minh said the late theology professor in institutes and congregations loved learning, broadened his knowledge and carefully listened to and discussed theology and the scriptures with others so as to bear witness to Jesus.

He said he was a good, qualified and experienced teacher of Franciscans, the local Stella Maris Major Seminary that provides priestly formation to students from three dioceses, men and women religious orders, and generations of laypeople. He authored many books on biblical, dogmatic and moral theology and Franciscan spirituality and they are used as textbooks in church institutes.

"He was a true teacher in the Church as he preached peace, unity, solidarity and joys to improve all people," he said.

Father Phuoc said the late priest graciously accepted his disease. When he was diagnosed with cancer 25 years ago, doctors told him that he could only live for more six months

The 78-year-old prelate said the priest lived like a brother among all people as he wanted to be a configuration of Jesus and suffered from excruciating pain of his cancer, the trials and tribulations in his life, and the ignominy of being Catholic, Jesus' disciple and teaching Christian issues.

Franciscan Father John of God Nguyen Phuoc, deputy provincial superior of Franciscans in Vietnam, said his older confrere was famous for his gentility and was never angry with other people. He made an excellent impression on those who met him.

Father Phuoc said the late priest graciously accepted his disease. When he was diagnosed with cancer 25 years ago, doctors told him that he could only live for more six months. God had let him live longer thanks to prayers, help, medicine and tender care from many people, he said.

Born in the northern province of Nghe An in 1941, Father Khanh moved with his family to Nha Trang in 1955 and entered a local Franciscan seminary. He took his first vows in 1963 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1970. He studied in France from 1963-73 and obtained a doctorate in theology from the Catholic Institute of Paris.

After returning to Vietnam, Father Khanh was in charge of training young Franciscans and taught at seminaries, institutes and congregations.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

What if Pope Francis steps down? What if Pope Francis steps down?
Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law
Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire
Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center
Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination
Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Robert Barron, “Word on Fire”, and pastoral ministry in today’s Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.