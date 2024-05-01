News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam Catholics oppose new hospital on monastery land

The state-run Dong Da General Hospital in Hanoi is located on properties borrowed by city authorities from the Redemptorists
The state-run Dong Da General Hospital stands on a former Redemptorist monastery borrowed by city authorities.

The state-run Dong Da General Hospital stands on a former Redemptorist monastery borrowed by city authorities. (Photo: nhathothaiha.net)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 01, 2024 03:36 AM GMT
Updated: May 01, 2024 04:19 AM GMT

Redemptorists in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, have objected to the construction of a new building on their former properties, which city authorities borrowed over half a century ago.

“We strongly oppose the construction on our land,” said the Redemptorist-run Thai Ha Parish in an April 26 statement about constructing a new hospital next to the state-run Dong Da General Hospital.

The hospital is a former Redemptorist monastery that the government “borrowed” in 1959 and 1973. For decades, local Catholics have demanded its return. The authorities have not officially confiscated it. Therefore, “we are the legal owners of the properties,” the statement said.

The new project, estimated to cost 265 billion dongs (US$10 million) was approved by the People's Committee of Hanoi City last year. Construction will start this year and will be completed in two years.

According to the Redemptorists, they bought the 61,455 square meter plot in 1928 and built several facilities there after landing in Vietnam in 1925.

They are planning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their arrival in May 2025.

Redemptorist Father Joseph Nguyen Van Hoi, the pastor of Thai Ha Parish, on April 27 urged the city authorities to relocate Dong Da Hospital to a new location as part of plans to move infectious hospitals from the city center to the suburbs.

“It is unreasonable for a hospital with infectious disease departments to be built in a densely populated area and next to a church where large numbers of people attend daily Mass,” he said.

Father Hoi also called on local people to pray for the authorities to care about their spiritual needs and return their historically important properties. Local Catholics will hold a novena starting on May 1.

Joseph Nguyen from Thai Ha parish said they plan to petition local authorities to stop the project on the former church properties and return all facilities as a “clear way to hold local Christians in respect when Vietnam tries to improve bilateral relations with the Holy See.”

The communist country invited Pope Francis to visit the local people, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, paid a pastoral visit to the Southeast Asian country from April 9 to 14.

Nguyen also reminded the authorities that "actions speak louder than words.”

“We try our best to protect the church properties. Even if we fail, other people know that the government grabs them illegally,” he added.

He said local people expect Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the first pontifical resident representative to Vietnam, to "do something" to help the situation.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Last November, Father Hoi, head of the Hanoi-based Redemptorists, asked city authorities to "stop the renovation work on our monastery” and punish those "who flagrantly damaged our legitimate religious property."

In 2008, local Catholics went on protest marches demanding city authorities return the parish’s 13,000-square-meter former plot next to the monastery after they planned to sell it to individuals. As a result, the government had to use it as a public park.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Auxillary Bishop George B. Rimando of Davao, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Mario Michiaki Yamanouchi of Saitama, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Nazarene Soosai of Kottar , India
Read More...
Latest News
Laity accuses India’s Eastern rite Church's head of conspiracy
Laity accuses India’s Eastern rite Church's head of conspiracy
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health
Nepali men tricked into fighting Russia's Ukraine war
Nepali men tricked into fighting Russia's Ukraine war
Mexican bishop hospitalized after brief abduction
Mexican bishop hospitalized after brief abduction
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.