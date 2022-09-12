Vietnam Catholics need evangelization training

Church leaders should do more to offer all people faith education so as to proclaim the Good News more easily

Ethnic minority villagers and priests pose for a picture after their baptism in Hau Thao parish in Lao Cai province in 2020. (Photo supplied)

Evangelization has been carried out in Vietnam since the establishment of the first two vicariates of Dang Trong (Cochinchine) and Dang Ngoai (Tonkin) in 1659. A glorious page in the local Church's history was written by hundreds of thousands of Catholics killed for their faith during times of religious persecution.

However, today we have to humbly admit that God's desire is so great and our response is still too small, and that evangelization work remains a pressing matter for all Christians.

The latest statistics of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam show that the number of Catholics in the Southeast Asian country has not increased over the past decades.

In 1960, the local Church had two million members out of a population of 30 million, accounting for 6.93 percent. In 2015, Catholics numbered 6,756,303 out of a population of 95,340,779 or only 7%.

The number of people joining the church is incommensurate with the number of evangelization personnel. In 2015, the Church had a total of 95,017 priests, religious and catechists, who brought only 38,050 people at the age of seven and above back to the Church.

It showed that every 2.5 good Catholics, excluding a large number of other lay people, evangelized only one person.

"The number of priests and religious increases every year, but the field of evangelization does not grow larger"

The increase in Catholics was only equivalent to the normal birth number, and most adults embraced the religion for marriage. In 2021, Hung Hoa diocese, which covers nine northwestern provinces and part of Hanoi, recorded only 1,462 adults joining it, but nearly one-third of them converted to marry Catholics.

The statistics of local dioceses also show that the number of priests and religious increases every year, but the field of evangelization does not grow larger and in some places it seems to be shrinking due to the secularization of society.

In order to foster evangelization work, there is no need to give directions and publish books on mission since clergy and religious already understand that “the nature of the Church is missionary." It is essential that Church leaders have to deal with the question: Who takes responsibility for the proclamation of the Good News?

It is also necessary to pay much attention to tapping human and financial resources for the mission work, at least on par with the construction of facilities. Bishops should assign a fair proportion of personnel and funds to the evangelization of non-Christians.

I work in the mountainous provinces in northwestern Vietnam where a few villagers from ethnic minority groups have converted to Catholicism, and many men and women religious from various orders ask me about the local situations. They want to know if there are many Catholics and if they can open kindergartens and produce herbal medicine. Only a few of them ask whether the situation allows them to do missionary activities. It is clear that religious have not given priority to mission work.

What about the laity? Many people give full attention to their living. A man told me that "Livelihood is preferred to religious practice." People keep their faith just a formality, rather than growing up into faith practice. How can they introduce God to others?

"The laity should be trained in religious knowledge and given a strong sense of the responsibility for evangelization"

Many dioceses do not run courses in theology to lay people and have no center to train them in evangelization. People lack religious knowledge and therefore cannot become witnesses of faith among other people.

During meetings in parishes, I find that most lay people think that the proclamation of the Gospel is not their duty but that of the clergy and religious.

In Dien Bien province, Protestant brothers and sisters are enthusiastic about offering Bibles to villagers and doing evangelization. They research the psychology of ethnic villagers to work with them and take all opportunities to bring God to them. Catholics are unable to do that, so their evangelization is still slow and ineffective.

Therefore, the laity should be trained in religious knowledge and given a strong sense of the responsibility for evangelization as they have the most opportunities to meet non-Catholic people.

Lay people should be educated in human values so that they can be good-hearted and have good senses. They know how to respect themselves and other people, seek social justice, establish the truth and love the nation.

They also need to take initial steps to treat other people the way they want to be treated.

"It is abnormal for doctors, engineers or teachers from Catholic families to know little about the scriptures"

Working in areas of various cultures, Christians need to give up themselves, have close relationships with people in need and live a life of genuine humility, constructive dialog and fervent prayer and contemplation.

Thus, living out human values is not only a matter for individuals but of an entire community, through which they will reveal their own humanity. This is the first step that must be taken before talking about faith and evangelization.

People should be given knowledge of the faith and basic understanding of Church life since faith practice is not just to adore God but to patiently explain their faith and hope to other people. Believers are not expected to be versed in doctrine as priests and religious are, but they need to gain a basic knowledge of the religion compatible with their education level.

It is normal for illiterate people to have a limited understanding of the catechism, but it is abnormal for doctors, engineers or teachers from Catholic families to know little about the scriptures, Church social teaching, and history of universal and local churches.

Most lay people follow the faith of their ancestors, and only a few have a proper understanding of their religion. Thus, it is hard for them to proclaim the Good News.

Therefore, Church leaders should pay much attention to offering all people faith education and courses in theology.

We believe in God and we must live out the faith through acts of charity toward other people so that they can recognize the merciful face of God living in each of us.

May all members of the Church, especially the laity, during this good time of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, become well aware of their religious identity and vocation, and courageously make a radical conversion to perform the mission of evangelization together.

Father Joseph Nguyen Ngoc Ngoan is from Hung Hoa diocese. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published by hdgmvietnam.com here. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

