X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary

Bishop Paul Ramond hailed as 'an exemplary, benevolent and virtuous bishop who dedicated his life to serving God and people'

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: January 10, 2022 10:08 AM GMT

Updated: January 10, 2022 11:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates

Jan 7, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm

Jan 7, 2022
4

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers

Jan 7, 2022
5

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
6

Philippines slaps ban on child marriage

Jan 7, 2022
7

Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties

Jan 7, 2022
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 7, 2022
9

Indigenous Christians living in fear in Bangladesh village

Jan 7, 2022
10

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
Support UCA News
Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary

Catholics offer flowers and incense at the grave of Bishop Paul Ramond in the compound of Sapa Church on Jan. 6. (Photo courtesy of sapachurch.org)

Vietnam Catholics in a northern parish have expressed their filial affection to a French bishop who laid sound foundations for the local Church.

Father Peter Pham Thanh Binh and four other priests concelebrated a special Mass to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the death of Bishop Paul Ramond, a member of the Society of Foreign Missions of Paris (MEP) who was the first prelate of Hung Hoa Diocese.

The celebration attended by many local Catholics and religious was held on Jan. 6 at Sapa Church in Sapa town of Lao Cai province.

Father Binh said the event was a good opportunity for Catholics to show their deep gratitude, respect and filial affection while praying for Bishop Ramond, who built firm foundations for future development of Vietnam’s largest diocese in terms of territory.

The priest said local people enjoy the heritage of faith, hope and love from the missionary who was an exemplary, benevolent and virtuous bishop who dedicated his life to serving God and local people, especially ethnic groups. The prelate adopted the Vietnamese name Loc, meaning good fortune, as his great dedication to the local Church.

“Bishop Loc worked as a dedicated missionary like St. Paul, as a witness of prayer and ardent love for the Lord like St. Therese of the Child Jesus. He loved Mother Mary and diligently recited the rosary like St. Alfonse, and immersed himself in praying in front of the Eucharist like St. Benedict,” the parish priest of Sapa Church said.

Catholics had to move to other places to stay clear of persecution and wars which ruined church facilities

The head of the ministry committee for ethnic minorities in Hung Hoa Diocese said local Catholics had no resident priests for nearly 60 years after MEP member Father Jean Pierre Idiart-Alhor was beheaded on May 18, 1948, while he was preparing to celebrate a Mass.

Catholics had to move to other places to stay clear of persecution and wars which ruined church facilities.

Father Binh, who was assigned to the parish in 2006, said local people started to commemorate the death anniversaries of Bishop Ramond and Father Alhor in 2010 after he disinterred their graves for proper reburial behind the church.

The 50-year-old priest said he follows the foreign missionaries’ examples by evangelizing and re-evangelizing Hmong ethnic people and restoring facilities built by missionaries. He has repaired the stone church built in 1026 and built a pastoral center and a dozen churches and chapels in Hmong villages.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said some 3,000 people have joined the 120-year-old parish over the past 15 years.

Born in 1855 in Rodez Diocese in France, Bishop Ramond started to work in Vietnam in 1881 and became the first apostolic vicar of Hung Hoa Apostolic Prefecture in 1895. He sent many MEP members to work and set up mission stations among ethnic groups in northwestern provinces, set up new parishes and mission stations for ethnic groups in remote areas, trained indigenous clergy and strengthened local Catholics’ faith life.

The bishop, who was noted for being gentle, humble and fluent in the Hmong language, retired in 1938 and died on Jan. 6, 1944, in Sapa Church.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity
Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity
Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term
Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term
Hun Sen asks Myanmar to release Australian economist
Hun Sen asks Myanmar to release Australian economist
Thai authorities accused of neglecting health of jailed activists
Thai authorities accused of neglecting health of jailed activists
Support Us

Latest News

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
Sri Lankan Catholics to mark 1,000 days since bombings
Jan 10, 2022
Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary
Jan 10, 2022
Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Jan 10, 2022
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Jan 10, 2022
Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity
Jan 10, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022

Features

Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
India reverses ban on foreign funds to Missionaries of Charity

India reverses ban on foreign funds to Missionaries of Charity
Off the record of course

"Off the record, of course"
Religious leaders in Kazakhstan call for peace

Religious leaders in Kazakhstan call for peace
Argentina diocese voices concern over seismic work to explore oil

Argentina diocese voices concern over seismic work to explore oil
Atheists and God cancellers

Atheists and God cancellers
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.