Vietnam Catholics honor memory of centenarian mother

Five of Martha Nguyen Thi Liem’s seven children are serving the local church as priests and a nun

Four priests, who are sons of Martha Nguyen Thi Liem, pray in front of her coffin at her home in Dong Nai province. (Photo: giaophanxuanloc.net)

Hundreds of Vietnamese people including clergy and religious in the southern dioceses gathered to pay their last respects to a centenarian mother who offered five of her seven children to serve the local church.

Martha Nguyen Thi Liem who reportedly had most children following the consecrated life in the Southeast Asian country died of old age at her home in Trang Bom district of Dong Nai province on Aug. 24. She was 101 years old.

Among Liem’s children, Father Joseph Truong Dinh Hien serves as vicar general of Qui Nhon Diocese, where his brother Father Paul Truong Dinh Tu works as parish priest of Qui Hoa, while Father John Baptist Truong Dinh Ha serves Ngoc Ha Parish of Ba Ria Diocese and Father Thomas Truong Dinh Son is a Redemptorist. Sister Agata Lorette Truong Thi Minh Duc is a member of the Lovers of the Holy Cross of Qui Nhon.

Bishop Vincent Nguyen Van Ban of Hai Phong who presided at the funeral in Thanh Binh Parish on Aug. 27 was joined by priests and nuns from the dioceses of Ba Ria, Qui Nhon and Xuan Loc.

“I am impressed that she kept alive her strong faith in God through her daily life. She is praised as a happy mother and a great woman,” the prelate said.

Bishop Ban knew the family since he was a seminarian of Qui Nhon Diocese and paid regular visits to them. He remembered how Liem and her husband, who died years ago, worked hard for decades in the fields to bring up their children, especially the five seeds of religious vocations, after the Vietnam War ended in 1975.

They had to move from their home province of Quang Ngai to Dong Nai province to avoid wars. “She always loved, cared for and gave them great encouragement every time they returned home,” he said.

Bishop Ban called on the local people to thank God for giving the Catholic Church in Vietnam wonderful parents who dared to sacrifice their lives for their children. Their quiet sacrifices make great contributions to developing the church.

“We ask God to bless her [Liem’s] work among her children and bring her into his Kingdom,” he said.

Bishops John Do Van Ngan of Xuan Loc and Cosme Hoang Van Dat of Bac Ninh extended their condolences to the late woman’s family.

Bishop Dat said that Liem had set a shining example of morality, prayer, and sacrifice by generously offering her good children to the church.

The Jesuit prelate said he prayed to God to console her family and spare them the pain of having lost her.

