Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics help the needy during Lent

Caritas Hanoi is supporting poor families in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh

Mary Pham Thi Lien (in yellow) receives Caritas workers at her new house funded by Caritas Hanoi on April 6. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)                            

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: April 11, 2022 04:13 AM GMT

Updated: April 11, 2022 06:45 AM GMT

Caritas Hanoi is supporting impoverished families in northern Vietnam’s mountainous province of Hoa Binh irrespective of their religious beliefs.

Caritas workers visited four families in three parishes under Hanoi Archdiocese on April 9 and handed over 20-70 million dong (US$870 to $3,000) each to repair their old houses or build new ones if required.

Led by Father John Baptist Nguyen Van Quang, head of Caritas Hanoi, the group also extended livelihood assistance of 3 million dong each to 30 households in the five parishes of Go Mu, Dong Gianh, Muong Tre, Muong Riec and Vu Ban, and Doi Ca Subparish, to help plant crops and rear poultry.

Caritas Hanoi said it hoped the assistance, enabled by donations from Catholics in the archdiocese during Lent, will bring renewed hope to people who could not even afford subsistence living.

Father Quang said one of the recipients, Nguyen Thi Yen, a widow with three children from Luong Son district, was given 70 million dong to rebuild her house. Her husband had died of a stroke last year after being bedridden for seven years. Caritas workers visited the family in February and found the ramshackle house flooded due to rains.

Another recipient, Mary Pham Thi Lien, and her daughter had no shelter and so were staying at her sister’s house. Lien, whose husband died 20 years ago, was unable to work for a living after a road accident. The widow from Nghia Ai Parish in My Duc district of Hanoi was given 50 million dong to build a new house on a plot of land made available by her parents.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi has called on local Catholics to support poor people regardless of their backgrounds in the province in 2022, declared as the Year of Evangelization

Caritas workers from Ha Dong Parish visited and offered food to poor families in Binh Tan Subparish gx Muong Tre. They also donated money for the construction of the Binh Tan chapel.

On April 6, Catholics from the parishes of Tuy Hien and Van Thang in Hanoi offered 400 crosses and 300 statues of Our Lady of Fatima to people in seven parishes in the province. Many local people have altars with old or chipped Catholic statues while hundreds of other families have no altars in their houses.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi has called on local Catholics to support poor people regardless of their backgrounds in the province in 2022, declared as the Year of Evangelization. The province is home to various ethnic groups living in poor conditions.

Hanoi Archdiocese provides pastoral care for 11 parishes in Hoa Binh province.

