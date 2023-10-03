News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics find inspiration in papal letter

Some hope that Christmas will be declared a national holiday in the communist-ruled nation

Vietnam Catholics find inspiration in papal letter

Vietnamese Catholics celebrate the feast of Our Lady of La Vang on Aug. 14 at La Vang subparish in Nam Dinh province. (Photo courtesy of gpbuichu.org)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 03, 2023 11:21 AM GMT

Updated: October 03, 2023 11:23 AM GMT

Vietnamese Catholics say they’re inspired by Pope Francis’ letter urging them to have dialogue and cooperate with people of other faiths and the authorities to better serve the nation.

“We are so pleased and delighted to read the pope’s letter because this is the first time a pope has officially written to Catholics in Vietnam,” said Father Thomas Phan Ngoc Hiep, pastor of Thanh My Parish in Thua Thien Hue province.

The 86-year-old pope wrote to Vietnam’s 7 million Catholics after reaching a landmark pact with the communist-ruled country that would allow the Vatican to open an office for the first time since the last apostolic delegate was expelled from the country in 1975.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The heartfelt letter is a sure sign that our Holy Father gives special attention to us although he has had no opportunity to visit us,” Hiep said.

The 68-year-old priest said the pope is right in asking local Catholics "as faithful, responsible and credible believers" to have dialog with followers of other faiths and cooperate with authorities for the development and progress of the nation.

Hiep said his parish with some 600 members worked with local authorities to provide free accommodation, clothes, food and water to local flood victims who were sheltered in the church during October and November last year.

“We try to live out the Gospel by working together to build cement paths connecting villages, take part in blood drives, and plant trees to protect the environment,” he said.

He hoped the government would ease its religious policies as the papal letter says the church has no intention to replace government leaders, but “wishes only to be able to play a just role in the nation’s life, at the service of the whole people, in a spirit of dialogue and respectful collaboration.”

James Phan Canh Ban, head of a parish council in Thua Thien Hue province, said the papal letter will indirectly encourage the government to create favorable conditions for local people to participate in the country’s life.

“That is our greatest wish, to accompany the nation,” he said.

Ban, 65, said local people are suspected of spreading information against the government and illegally converting others while they visit and come to the aid of people in need in remote areas.

Local authorities often refuse them permission to go to remote areas. In some cases, they are followed by militia members.

“Local people need more space to show their Christian identity and make positive contributions to the country,” he said.

Matthew Le Quoc Thinh, who works for a brick company, said he was “moved” by the papal letter.

“The pope really touched my heart and I am proud to be a manual worker making useful contributions to social development,” the 40-year-old said.

He hoped Christmas would be declared a national holiday in the future so that people could have time to celebrate the feast.

Father Michael Le Van Hong saw the papal letter as a lodestar to provide better care for ethnic Hmong people in the mountainous province of Yen Bai.

The pastor of Dong Heo Parish with 2,000 Hmong people said he tries to build good relationships with local authorities by having constructive dialogs and making friends with them.

“Once both sides have a good relationship, they will feel free to deal with issues relating to religion,” he said.

The papal letter will “inspire Catholics in the country to be committed to bravely living out their faith and serving the nation in the coming years,” Hong added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic priest, three others sent to jail in India Catholic priest, three others sent to jail in India
Indian Catholic priest suspended for joining PM Modi’s party Indian Catholic priest suspended for joining PM Modi’s party
Catholicism redefines societal roles in Japanese society Catholicism redefines societal roles in Japanese society
Workers hit hard as Vietnam's economy faces meltdown Workers hit hard as Vietnam's economy faces meltdown
Philippine lawmakers question VP’s ‘confidential’ spending Philippine lawmakers question VP’s ‘confidential’ spending
Vietnam Catholics find inspiration in papal letter Vietnam Catholics find inspiration in papal letter
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xiamen

Diocese of Xiamen

In a land area of 30,000 square kilometers, the diocese is located in the city of Xiamen in the Ecclesiastical province

Read more
Diocese of Manado

Diocese of Manado

Manado diocese covers an area of 90,000 square kilometers and includes the territories of three provinces on Sulawesi

Read more
Diocese of Dibrugarh

Diocese of Dibrugarh

In a land area of 16, 192 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh,

Read more
Diocese of Butuan

Diocese of Butuan

In a land area of 11,276.85 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Butuan and the civil Provinces

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.