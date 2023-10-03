Vietnam Catholics find inspiration in papal letter

Some hope that Christmas will be declared a national holiday in the communist-ruled nation

Vietnamese Catholics celebrate the feast of Our Lady of La Vang on Aug. 14 at La Vang subparish in Nam Dinh province. (Photo courtesy of gpbuichu.org)

Vietnamese Catholics say they’re inspired by Pope Francis’ letter urging them to have dialogue and cooperate with people of other faiths and the authorities to better serve the nation.

“We are so pleased and delighted to read the pope’s letter because this is the first time a pope has officially written to Catholics in Vietnam,” said Father Thomas Phan Ngoc Hiep, pastor of Thanh My Parish in Thua Thien Hue province.

The 86-year-old pope wrote to Vietnam’s 7 million Catholics after reaching a landmark pact with the communist-ruled country that would allow the Vatican to open an office for the first time since the last apostolic delegate was expelled from the country in 1975.

“The heartfelt letter is a sure sign that our Holy Father gives special attention to us although he has had no opportunity to visit us,” Hiep said.

The 68-year-old priest said the pope is right in asking local Catholics "as faithful, responsible and credible believers" to have dialog with followers of other faiths and cooperate with authorities for the development and progress of the nation.

Hiep said his parish with some 600 members worked with local authorities to provide free accommodation, clothes, food and water to local flood victims who were sheltered in the church during October and November last year.

“We try to live out the Gospel by working together to build cement paths connecting villages, take part in blood drives, and plant trees to protect the environment,” he said.

He hoped the government would ease its religious policies as the papal letter says the church has no intention to replace government leaders, but “wishes only to be able to play a just role in the nation’s life, at the service of the whole people, in a spirit of dialogue and respectful collaboration.”

James Phan Canh Ban, head of a parish council in Thua Thien Hue province, said the papal letter will indirectly encourage the government to create favorable conditions for local people to participate in the country’s life.

“That is our greatest wish, to accompany the nation,” he said.

Ban, 65, said local people are suspected of spreading information against the government and illegally converting others while they visit and come to the aid of people in need in remote areas.

Local authorities often refuse them permission to go to remote areas. In some cases, they are followed by militia members.

“Local people need more space to show their Christian identity and make positive contributions to the country,” he said.

Matthew Le Quoc Thinh, who works for a brick company, said he was “moved” by the papal letter.

“The pope really touched my heart and I am proud to be a manual worker making useful contributions to social development,” the 40-year-old said.

He hoped Christmas would be declared a national holiday in the future so that people could have time to celebrate the feast.

Father Michael Le Van Hong saw the papal letter as a lodestar to provide better care for ethnic Hmong people in the mountainous province of Yen Bai.

The pastor of Dong Heo Parish with 2,000 Hmong people said he tries to build good relationships with local authorities by having constructive dialogs and making friends with them.

“Once both sides have a good relationship, they will feel free to deal with issues relating to religion,” he said.

The papal letter will “inspire Catholics in the country to be committed to bravely living out their faith and serving the nation in the coming years,” Hong added.

