Vietnam Catholics confront worrying aspects of religious life

It is essential for Christians to constantly strengthen and practice their faith in these trying times

People pray at Our Lady of Ta Pao Center in Binh Thuan province in 2020. (Photo courtesy of ducmetapao.net)

By Tran Vu Updated: March 29, 2022 06:03 AM GMT

We are not Christians after we have been born or baptized, but we must become Christian day in, day out. Therefore, it is absolutely essential for Christians to constantly strengthen and practice their faith, especially bearing witness to Good News in a society that is rife with temptations, hedonism and secularization.

Faced with such a situation, Catholics in Vietnam have clear ways and choices to express and confirm their belief in the new context. Choices sometimes require them to make great sacrifices, suffering a great deal of pain and disadvantages as their ancestors experienced during the time of religious persecution.

Besides, social trends also pose various problems to people's faith life. The following are some of them.

Catholics including clergy and religious seem to favor external appearances. Many are extremely diligent about activities in their parishes and associations, and take an active part in religious activities on a regular basis, but they hardly care about their personal attitude towards God and take their own decisions on faith.

We get into a lifestyle of gregariousness, showing collective faith and losing individual faith, and we only come to God out of regulations, activities and graces, not out of love.

Clergy and religious attempt to assert themselves in pastoral activities to become perfect in the eyes of everyone, which easily drives them into a state of activism. Many of them give their undivided attention to preparing skills for activities rather than living out the Gospel's values and focusing on inner life. Also, many religious willingly give up hours of prayer and Masses in their communities to meet outside activities and needs.

"Everything is relative and everyone can change the truths and fall into line with their personal choices and standards"

In such a situation, we should be acutely aware of the intrinsic value of liturgical celebrations and work under the faith gaze in order to live out our faith deeply. In doing so, we will not be told that "These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me."

Many people advocate a relativist way of life that was noted by Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI as according to this theory nothing is absolute. Activism makes believers no longer want to acknowledge absolute truths and keep up an objective moral standard or value. Everything is relative and everyone can change the truths and fall into line with their personal choices and standards.

This is the fundamental mistake that leads to other mistakes made by people today. This is also one of the most visible symptoms of a lack of confidence in the truth, that leads to a loss of guilt.

Francis J. Beckwith and Gregory Koukl, who authored Relativism: Feet Firmly Planted in Mid-Air, pointed out big mistakes made by relativism. They said relativists cannot accuse others of doing wrong, kvetch moral evils, and talk about injustice, imperfection, spiritual development, and tolerance.

If so, relativism is the ruin of Catholics' faith life.

Thus, both laypeople and clergy and religious are in danger of relativism. As we see, many priests and religious lead their consecrated life by lazing around. To struggle against this lifestyle, Catholics are encouraged to return to the Truths of the Faith, be intensely loyal to Gospel values and closely follow faith practice in the circumstances.

People are disregarding crucial questions about their value and meaning and losing religious sensitivity. They hold unclear views about human life, the meaning of each person's life, and of the faith life, and could hardly believe in the end of the world, the day God will come again to judge the world.

"Even clergy and religious, who are considered to be close to the Eucharist and liturgical celebrations where Jesus is alive and present, only attend and celebrate those services unintentionally and formally"

Catholics are also increasingly attracted to the practical atheist lifestyle that goes unchecked in society.

Believers are vaguely conscious of God's presence in their life, and frame God as a certain concept rather than presenting him as a living God. Because of failing to recognize God's presence, people commit more and more besetting sins. Even clergy and religious, who are considered to be close to the Eucharist and liturgical celebrations where Jesus is alive and present, only attend and celebrate those services unintentionally and formally.

Therefore, we need to have active faith and personal experience of God so that we can live with him. To do that, we dare let God penetrate deep into our inner feelings and relationships.

We have the strong temptation to think that just by living a good life, we can stay clear of pain and suffering. We also imagine that God's promise of blessing means he will remove all suffering from us. In reality, that is not correct. We are called on to contemplate Jesus on the cross on Good Friday. He is the Lord, but when he became flesh, he also had to go through the process of birth, age, sickness and death like people. He also feared when looking at the way of death, felt pain when being beaten and crucified. Yet, people today try to go against the law of human life: they do not want to die and endure pain and suffering.

People immediately rush to places where rumor has it that some ill people are miraculously cured or there are those who can cure all diseases.

They are just like a Jesus who has no cross and crown of thorns but perform miracles to meet their needs; thus, they are unable to accept God's will when they face difficulties.

We should know how to willingly accept suffering as an inseparable part of life, and the miracle is when we realize God still loves us in those circumstances.

"We can see how greatly people are influenced by the hedonistic lifestyle. This society gives birth to freaks in their way of life: to earn money by fair means or foul and enjoy life excessively"

What are new models of car? What brand is your cellphone? These are the leading questions asked by many people including priests and religious when conversing. Technology and vehicles take place of spiritual issues and problems facing Christians.

We can see how greatly people are influenced by the hedonistic lifestyle. This society gives birth to freaks in their way of life: to earn money by fair means or foul and enjoy life excessively.

Believers also race against others in terms of highly advanced technology, which many clerics and religious are second to none, using the latest smartphones and luxury cars.

The hedonistic philosophy is a slave to new technologies because people have to learn their "language" to use them, and slaves always need to know their master's language. It is a grave situation for the Church in Vietnam today.

Catholics have to avoid these lifestyles for Jesus taught: “You cannot serve both God and money.” We need to be generous, respect and love other people as ourselves.

Those are the key aspects of Vietnamese Catholics' faith life, but we should know how to recognize them and direct our faith journey instead of being demoralized and devastated by them.

To rediscover ourselves and the meaning of our faith, we surely must return to the origin of life, existential values and the ultimate meaning of ourselves and of humanity.

It is only when we affirm Faith to enter into an intense relationship with the merciful Creator — a personal and communal tie in the Church — that we can find the common way for Christians in the forest of the technological age.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published by dongten.net here.

