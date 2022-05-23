News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics commemorate murdered French missionary

MEP Father Jean Thinh was beheaded while preparing to celebrate Mass in the early morning of May 18, 1948

Vietnam Catholics commemorate murdered French missionary

Priests and Catholics offer incense and flowers on the graves of Father Jean Pierre Idiart Alhor Thinh and Bishop Paul Ramond in cold weather at Sapa church on May 18. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: May 23, 2022 08:09 AM GMT

Updated: May 23, 2022 08:14 AM GMT

Vietnam Catholics in a century-old parish that is home to ethnic Hmong villagers commemorated a French missionary who sacrificed his life for them.

Father Peter Pham Thanh Binh, parish priest of Sapa, and six other priests concelebrated a special Mass on May 18 to mark the 74th anniversary of Father Jean Pierre Idiart Alhor Thinh, a member of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP).

Many people including ethnic Hmong people also joined the ceremony at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sapa town in Lao Cai province.

“It was in this stone church that our beloved Father Jean Thinh was beheaded while he was kneeling to pray and prepare to celebrate a Mass in the early morning of May 18, 1948. Until now, the identities of those who killed him have not been found,” Father Thanh said.

The 51-year-old priest said the late missionary had devoted himself to serving local people and evangelizing ethnic minority groups in the remote northwestern provinces.

Father Jean Thinh, who started to serve the parish in 1937, was fluent in the Hmong language and worked closely with Hmong people.

Father Binh said the celebration was an opportunity for local people to express their deep gratitude to foreign missionaries and remind one another to develop the parish as they did

In 1945, he left Sapa for Hanoi to avoid fierce fighting between communist forces and French troops, but he managed to return to the parish in late 1947 to provide spiritual support for local people who were left bewildered and depressed.  

After his death, many local people moved to other places, leaving the church and parish house that later were used as a school and store. Local people could not resume religious activities until 1995, when priests from other places were allowed to pay regular visits to them.

Father Binh said the celebration was an opportunity for local people to express their deep gratitude to foreign missionaries and remind one another to develop the parish as they did.

Sapa Parish was established in 1902 by MEP members. The priest, who was assigned to the parish in 2007, said: “We have been attempting to preserve the rich heritage of faith built in the early 20th century.”

They have restored the church that was badly damaged by wars, taken back church properties invaded by people, and built new facilities to meet religious needs of the local church. They also build chapels, restore old churches and set up mission stations in Sapa district that is now home to over 30 subparishes and mission stations.

The priest said the number of Catholics had increased from 1,000 in 2007 to 4,200, most of them  Hmong. “What we have today is thanks to the heroic sacrifices made by foreign missionaries,” he said.

Born in 1904 in France, Jean Thinh joined MEP in 1926 and was ordained a priest six years later. He landed in Hung Hoa Diocese in 1933 and worked at the Bishop’s House until he was assigned to Sapa church.

His grave is next to that of French Bishop Paul Ramond Loc, the first prelate of Hung Hoa, nearby the church.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Life lessons from an ever-smiling man Life lessons from an ever-smiling man
Caritas Macau coordinates food aid for poor Caritas Macau coordinates food aid for poor
Church joins relief efforts in flood-hit Indian state Church joins relief efforts in flood-hit Indian state
Philippine Catholic groups issue fake nuncio warnings Philippine Catholic groups issue fake nuncio warnings
Vietnam Catholics commemorate murdered French missionary Vietnam Catholics commemorate murdered French missionary
French missionary bishop makes Korea his home French missionary bishop makes Korea his home
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

World Communications Day African perspectives

World Communications’ Day: African perspectives

Highlighting grey areas in the message for the Church in Africa

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.