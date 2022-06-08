News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics commemorate martyr saint

St. Luke Vu Ba Loan, who was beheaded in 1840, 'set an inspiring example of how to adore God'

Catholics commemorate the 182nd death anniversary of St. Luke Vu Ba Loan at But Quai Church in Ha Nam province on June 7

Catholics commemorate the 182nd death anniversary of St. Luke Vu Ba Loan at But Quai Church in Ha Nam province on June 7. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: June 08, 2022 05:14 AM GMT

Catholics in northern Vietnam have been urged to follow shining examples of how to bear witness to Catholicism set by an old priest who was killed for his faith in the 19th century.

Hundreds of Catholics attended a special Mass to celebrate the 182nd anniversary of the death of St. Luke Vu Ba Loan on June 7 at But Quai Church in Duy Tien town of Ha Nam province.

Local people traditionally mark his death on June 5 but this year that day fell on the Pentecost.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi presided at the solemn ceremony joined by 14 priests.

He praised the octogenarian martyr who bravely used his blood to give witness to the Catholic faith during religious persecution by government authorities.

"Martyr Father Luke spent his life serving the parishes of Ke So, Ke Chuon and Phu Da. He was a holy, good and gentle priest dedicated to providing pastoral care for Catholics and serving the church. He set an inspiring example of how to adore God and be true to the Christian faith," he said.

“Celebrating Mass is the greatest thing on earth. There is no point in saying Mass hurriedly. The worship of God should be conducted properly”

The prelate called on local people to show their deep gratitude to the martyr by living out their faith in their daily life and doing charity for people in need.

During the Mass, they paid glowing tribute to the saint, who is seen as a cause for pride and has made But Quai Subparish known across Vietnam. He is one of 16 martyrs from Hanoi Archdiocese who died for their faith.

Born in 1756 in Trai But (now But Quai), Father Loan was famous for his good life and behavior.

French Bishop Charles Hubert Jeantet Khiem said: "Among the Vietnamese priests who have worked here, no one is as good as him."

Father Loan told his people that “celebrating Mass is the greatest thing on earth. There is no point in saying Mass hurriedly. The worship of God should be conducted properly.”

Father Loan was beheaded on June 5, 1840, at a site in Hanoi where many other Catholics were killed for their faith.

He was arrested in 1840, when he was 84 years old, by two embezzlers who wanted to achieve a feat to redeem their crimes.

When being enticed to step on a cross, Father Loan told authorities that “I am so old that I cling to life and fear death. I am a priest and cannot step on the cross."

He also told those who visited him that "I am happy to get the martyrdom that I have been longing for a long time."

Father Loan was beheaded on June 5, 1840, at a site in Hanoi where many other Catholics were killed for their faith.

He was beatified on May 27, 1900, and canonized on June 19, 1988, by St. Pope John Paul. He was among 117 martyrs killed for their faith in Vietnam in the 19th century — 96 of them Vietnamese, 11 Spanish missionaries of the Order of Preachers and 10 French MEP missionaries.

