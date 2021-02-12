X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam Catholics bring love to poor on Tet festival

Lunar new year is a chance for Catholics to foster a culture of care by sharing what they have with the disadvantaged

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: February 12, 2021 05:41 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia halts probe into abduction of Thai activist

Feb 8, 2021
2

Pope Francis calls for release of Myanmar leaders

Feb 9, 2021
3

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Feb 8, 2021
4

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Feb 8, 2021
5

China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Feb 9, 2021
6

Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices

Feb 9, 2021
7

India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border

Feb 10, 2021
8

Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India

Feb 10, 2021
9

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools

Feb 8, 2021
10

Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia

Feb 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam Catholics bring love to poor on Tet festival

Father Joseph Pham Ba Lam blesses food at Hoa Hung Church on Feb. 6 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: UCA News)

Catholics across Vietnam are caring for people in need by offering them food for their lunar new year celebrations.

On the early morning of Feb. 6, Father Joseph Pham Ba Lam, Hoa Hung parish priest, blessed 300 gifts in the churchyard before Caritas workers distributed them by motorbike to people in difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mary Dang Thi Thuy Oanh, head of Caritas in the parish, said each gift includes pickles, pork and banh chung, a square sticky rice cake made from glutinous rice, mung beans, pork and other ingredients. Banh chung is a must-have in the Tet festival.

Oanh, 65, said the cost is met from donations made by benefactors and Caritas’ fundraising events.   

“We offer the poor small gifts but it is important that we do want to show our loving care to them on the national Tet festival,” she said, adding that all people should have enough food during the festival.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

An ethnic Khmer, Thach Tam, who lives nearby the church, said he feels luckier than others as “I am given food for the Tet festival by Catholics.”

“I have enough food to welcome Tet with my friends. I am deeply grateful to the parish for its generous help,” he said.

He is among 150 people who each receive instant noodles, fish sauce, oil for cooking, sugar and 10 kilograms of rice every two months by the parish.

Tam, 69, who lives alone and is in poor health, said he lives on monthly allowances from the government.

Handmaids of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Sister Nguyen Ngoc Trinh, head of Ai Linh Love School, said she offered 420 banh chung to students from poor families, staff members and poor families around the school.

Related News

Sister Trinh said she provides these donations while volunteers and students give the traditional cake.

“Banh chung is traditionally considered a symbol of well-being and unity on the lunar new year, but many students' families and migrants cannot afford banh chung,” explained the nun, who initiated the Banh Chung-Sharing Love Program for the poor last year.

“The gift is a sense of love we spread to other people. It is truly amazing to see our students offer banh chung to poor families. That is a lesson of sharing and caring,” the 39-year-old nun said.

Father Joseph Nguyen Huu Triet, Tan Sa Chau parish priest, said he established a leaf shop serving confectionery and fruits in the church’s yard. People eat food and drink tea, and put as much money as they can into piggy banks to provide food for poor people.

The priest said on Feb. 10 the parish used the donation to buy rice, pork and others for 250 people in need.

Anna Hoang Thi Hanh, who took her son to the shop and showed him how to put notes into a piggy bank, said: “I am interested in the parish’s initiative and taught my son lessons of charity and sharing with people in need on the Tet festival.”

Hanh said her parish collected used items and sold them to offer basic food to migrant workers and those who are badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caritas in Ha Tinh Diocese provided clothes, milk, cake and shoes to 800 students, plus blankets and mosquito nets to 200 families who lost their properties in the flooding last year.

Jesuits and sisters from two other congregations covered the cost of transporting many cancer patients from Ho Chi Minh City to their homes in Ca Mau province in the Mekong Delta so that they can celebrate the Tet festival with their families. Students from indigenous groups were also taken home to welcome the lunar new year.

Local Jesuits worked with other sisters to hold year-end meals for elderly people without relatives in Bui Chu Diocese and offer gifts to Hmong ethnic students in remote areas in Hung Hoa Diocese. They also cooperated with Christians to install a three-kilometer water supply system for Van Kieu ethnic villagers in Quang Tri province.

Cecilia Tran Thi Thanh Uyen, who is active in charitable work, said the Tet festival is a good opportunity for Catholics to foster a culture of care by visiting and sharing what they have with the disadvantaged.

She said that by tradition people try to have enough food and feel comfortable on the Tet holidays as good signs for the new year.

PHOTO SPECIAL: Vietnamese hold year-end rites

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar
Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar
Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry
Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry
Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels
Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels
Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case
Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case
US president freezes Myanmar military's assets over coup
US president freezes Myanmar military's assets over coup
Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'
Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'

Latest News

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry
Feb 12, 2021
Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels
Feb 12, 2021
Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case
Feb 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists
Feb 12, 2021
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021
Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021

Features

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups
Feb 11, 2021
Myanmar coup reignites Thai pro-democracy protests
Feb 11, 2021
After 11 months of 'giving up,' what is there left to give up this Lent?
Feb 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa

Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Catholic bishops in Ecuador call for fraternity following contentious elections

Catholic bishops in Ecuador call for fraternity following contentious elections
Vatican tells Enzo Bianchi to leave Bose before start of Lent

Vatican tells Enzo Bianchi to leave Bose before start of Lent
Nun praises popes prophetic gesture to make her Synods secondhighest official

Nun praises pope's "prophetic gesture" to make her Synod’s second-highest official
Protestantism is beginning to outpace Catholicism in Mexico

Protestantism is beginning to outpace Catholicism in Mexico
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, thank You for our eyes, ears and our hearts

Lord, thank You for our eyes, ears and our hearts
May the persecuted and abused girl children be saved

May the persecuted and abused girl children be saved
Holy Childhood

Holy Childhood
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.