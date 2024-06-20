Vietnam bans Buddhist monk from preaching

A prominent Buddhist monk known for his controversial lectures on karma has been disciplined at the behest of the Vietnamese government.

Venerable Thich Chan Quang has been banned for two years from “preaching in any form and presiding over public gatherings at Thien Ton Phat Quang Pagoda and other locations.”

The decision by the government-sanctioned Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) also requires Quang to remove from social media all his lectures that may cause social unrest and undergo repentance during the two years.

The announcement was made by Venerable Thich Phuoc Nguyen, deputy secretary general of the VBS Executive Council, on June 19.

Nguyen said that certain religious talks on the doctrine of karma by Quang are doctrinally incorrect and affect the reputation of the VBS. He was also found guilty of altering the third precept from ‘No adultery’ to ‘No betrayal.’

The disciplinary action against Quang was initiated after the Government Committee for Religious Affairs requested authorities and Buddhist leaders in Ba Ria Vung Tau province to investigate and verify his statements in certain clips circulating on social media.

The committee also sought strict punishment against him for not following the doctrines, regulations, and cultural traditions of Buddhism, besides Vietnam’s history.

The 64-year-old Quang built the Thien Ton Phat Quang Pagoda in Phu My town of Ba Ria Vung Tau province in 1992 and has headed the pagoda ever since.

State-run vnexpress.net reported that in his sermons attended by thousands of Buddhists, Quang made pronouncements like, "Anyone who sings karaoke risks becoming mute after death," "Fishermen are deceivers," and "Those who drive around wasting gas, polluting the air will have a stroke or be paralyzed when they get old.”

He also gained fame on social media for criticizing other monks and seeking offerings.

All these were posted on the pagoda’s website and social media. However, the website is now inaccessible.

In January, Venerable Thich Truc Thai Minh, head monk of Ba Vang pagoda in Uong Bi city of the northern province of Quang Ninh, was disciplined for holding a public display of “Buddha's hair sarira” (one of eight strands of hair that the Buddha plucked from his head) from Myanmar.

Minh was fined 7.5 million dong (US$300) for violating religious policies. His pagoda was banned from organizing events relating to foreign Buddhists at the pagoda for one year.

The VBS was established in 1981 by the government and defines its mission as serving "Buddhism - Nation - Socialism."

Its monks and nuns actively participate in political tasks assigned by the Communist Party of Vietnam. Their work extends not only domestically but also internationally.

As of April 2022, according to the Vietnam News Agency, the VBS has Buddhist communities, centers, and cultural hubs serving Vietnamese communities in 33 countries and territories worldwide.

Buddhism is a major religion in the country with more than 18,500 worship facilities, nearly 55,000 monks and nuns, and over 14 million followers, according to government statistics.