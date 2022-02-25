Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

An official in a helmet and raincoat shouts at priests in the sanctuary in Vu Ban Church in Hoa Binh province on Feb. 20. (Photo taken from internet clip)

Hanoi Archdiocese has described government officials’ interruption of a Mass celebrated by its archbishop and priests as an offense against Catholics’ faith, urging the government to respect religious freedom.

Father Alfonse Pham Hung, head of the Office of Hanoi Archbishop House, said two government officials from Vu Ban town in Hoa Binh province stormed into the sanctuary in Vu Ban Church on Feb. 20, taking the microphone on the lectern and demanding those who were attending Sunday Mass to disperse.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi and nine priests concelebrated the special Mass as part of his pastoral visit to local Catholic communities.

Father Hung said the officials in casual clothes, with one of them wearing a raincoat and helmet, ignored the protests of some laypeople and priests.

The priest identified them as Pham Hong Duc and Pham Van Chien, party chief of the town and deputy of the People’s Committee respectively.

"This is an uncultured and inhumane act, abuse of power, a serious violation of religious freedom and of the right to religious practice of the archbishop, priests and laity," Father Hung said in an announcement issued on Feb. 24.

He also said the authorities insulted the holiest rites and faith of Catholics. "This action is unacceptable in a country with the rule of law, causing deep concern and grief to local Catholics as well as those who view images of the incident circulating on the internet.”

Father Hung said the archdiocese had lodged a formal complaint against this unsavory incident, asking the People's Committee of Hoa Binh province to respect the religious freedom and religious activities of Catholic communities in the province.

He said local authorities frequently cause grave difficulties for religious activities, although the archdiocese has repeatedly petitioned authorities from central to local levels to stop their harassment.

Father Hung called on all Catholics in the archdiocese to pray for difficulties in faith practice to be coped with soon.

Catholics in the province are given pastoral care by priests from Hanoi Archdiocese and Hung Hoa Diocese.