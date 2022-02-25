X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

Catholics denounce interruption of Mass by state officials as inhumane and abuse of power

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: February 25, 2022 05:48 AM GMT

Updated: February 25, 2022 06:01 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt

Feb 22, 2022
2

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Feb 22, 2022
3

Hun Sen wants to appoint Cambodian Muslims to higher office

Feb 24, 2022
4

The most precious resource of all

Feb 23, 2022
5

Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region

Feb 24, 2022
6

Two Catholic priests arrested by Myanmar junta

Feb 23, 2022
7

Striking casino workers detained in Cambodia

Feb 23, 2022
8

Cambodian PM rules out lockdowns as Omicron soars

Feb 22, 2022
9

Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist

Feb 24, 2022
10

Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution

Feb 22, 2022
Support UCA News
Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

An official in a helmet and raincoat shouts at priests in the sanctuary in Vu Ban Church in Hoa Binh province on Feb. 20. (Photo taken from internet clip)

Hanoi Archdiocese has described government officials’ interruption of a Mass celebrated by its archbishop and priests as an offense against Catholics’ faith, urging the government to respect religious freedom.

Father Alfonse Pham Hung, head of the Office of Hanoi Archbishop House, said two government officials from Vu Ban town in Hoa Binh province stormed into the sanctuary in Vu Ban Church on Feb. 20, taking the microphone on the lectern and demanding those who were attending Sunday Mass to disperse.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi and nine priests concelebrated the special Mass as part of his pastoral visit to local Catholic communities.

Father Hung said the officials in casual clothes, with one of them wearing a raincoat and helmet, ignored the protests of some laypeople and priests.

The priest identified them as Pham Hong Duc and Pham Van Chien, party chief of the town and deputy of the People’s Committee respectively.

"This is an uncultured and inhumane act, abuse of power, a serious violation of religious freedom and of the right to religious practice of the archbishop, priests and laity," Father Hung said in an announcement issued on Feb. 24.

Father Hung called on all Catholics in the archdiocese to pray for difficulties in faith practice to be coped with soon

He also said the authorities insulted the holiest rites and faith of Catholics. "This action is unacceptable in a country with the rule of law, causing deep concern and grief to local Catholics as well as those who view images of the incident circulating on the internet.”

Father Hung said the archdiocese had lodged a formal complaint against this unsavory incident, asking the People's Committee of Hoa Binh province to respect the religious freedom and religious activities of Catholic communities in the province.

He said local authorities frequently cause grave difficulties for religious activities, although the archdiocese has repeatedly petitioned authorities from central to local levels to stop their harassment.

Father Hung called on all Catholics in the archdiocese to pray for difficulties in faith practice to be coped with soon.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Catholics in the province are given pastoral care by priests from Hanoi Archdiocese and Hung Hoa Diocese.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Filipinos told to vote for 'life' in national elections
Filipinos told to vote for 'life' in national elections
Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'
Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'
Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms
Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms
Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber
Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber
Two dead as earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumatra
Two dead as earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumatra
US urged to stop importing fishing nets from Thailand
US urged to stop importing fishing nets from Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Pope visits Russian embassy, voices 'concern over war'
Feb 26, 2022
Despite invasion, nuns say they'll remain in Ukraine
Feb 26, 2022
Pope phones Ukrainian archbishop, offers prayers
Feb 26, 2022
Filipinos told to vote for 'life' in national elections
Feb 26, 2022
Bishops seek fair deal for Indian Dalit Christians
Feb 25, 2022
Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine
Feb 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'
Feb 25, 2022
Japan's baffling failure to protect children from sex abuse
Feb 25, 2022
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
The most precious resource of all
Feb 23, 2022
Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022

Features

A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Douthat Walther Me

Douthat, Walther, & Me
Synodality authority and effective leadership

Synodality, authority and effective leadership
Not in the law but in the love of Christ

Not in the law, but in the love of Christ
Cancelling in church and society

Cancelling in church and society
Why Celibacy

Why Celibacy?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.