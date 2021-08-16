X
Vietnam

Vietnam authorities laud religious volunteers’ services

Health officials have called on the local Church to send more volunteers to care for Covid-19 patients

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: August 16, 2021 09:38 AM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2021 11:00 AM GMT

Father Joseph Dao Nguyen Vu visits volunteers at their shelter in Thu Duc in Vietnam on Aug. 14. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

Health authorities and church leaders have appreciated the services offered by religious volunteers to Covid-19 patients and called on them to continue the good work.

Health officials from Cho Ray Hospital and Father Joseph Dao Nguyen Vu, who represents Ho Chi Minh City Archbishop's House, paid a brief visit to Catholic volunteers at the Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital in Thu Duc on Aug. 14.

Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Cho Ray Hospital, acknowledged the volunteers’ useful contribution to reducing the city’s death toll. 

He said the resuscitation hospital will have to stop its operations if it lacks volunteers. All medical staff and volunteers play the same vital roles in serving patients. "Some patients call volunteers lifebelts," he said.

Dr. Pham Viet Thanh, deputy director of Cho Ray Hospital, said that in the coming days the hospital will have as many as 700 beds for treating coronavirus patients in critical condition. It will need 300 religious volunteers but now has only 160.

Noting staff at intensive care centers in the Delta variant-stricken city work eight-hour shifts around the clock, he called on the local Church to send more volunteers to serve patients.

Some nuns must return home to prepare for the new school year that will start next month

Dr. Thuc said he is worried about the hospital’s operations when half of the volunteers finish their service and return to their convents next week.

Some nuns must return home to prepare for the new school year that will start next month. Most volunteers work at public schools and daycare centers.

However, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul Sister Mary Thu Nguyet said many sisters want to continue serving patients at the hospital.

She said 11 sisters from her congregation had successfully petitioned their superior and the archdiocese leaders to allow them to work for one more month.

Father Vu expressed his gratitude to local authorities for creating conditions for the religious to serve patients. “We have no medical expertise but as religious we can bring Jesus’ heart to our brothers and sisters,” he said.

This article used information from tgpsaigon.net

