X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam asks religious groups to take strict Covid-19 measures

About 500,000 health staff and 116,000 frontline medical workers will be vaccinated by the end of March

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Updated: February 24, 2021 02:28 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
5

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
6

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
7

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
8

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
9

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office

Feb 22, 2021
10

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam asks religious groups to take strict Covid-19 measures

Vietnamese Catholics in masks pray in front of a picture of Divine Mercy at Xuan Loc Cathedral in Long Khanh city on Feb. 21. (Photo courtesy of giaophanxuanloc.net)

Health authorities have urged Vietnam's religious leaders to stop in-person services and move worship online to contain the coronavirus pandemic following a ceremony at a pagoda attended by a large crowd.

On Feb. 20, Vien Giac Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Tan district was closed after a large crowd gathered to worship at an early lunar year ceremony the previous night.

On Feb. 22, district health officials reported that Covid-19 tests of the temple’s eight monks and 24 volunteers proved negative.

However, the city’s Center for Disease Control asked local mosques, pagodas, temples, churches and other places of worship to organize services with fewer than 20 people. They must also provide health declarations, antiseptics, face masks, check body temperatures and maintain strict social distancing, while facilities must be cleaned on a regular basis.

Venerable Thich Thien Quy, secretary of the Buddhist Management Committee based in the city, called on Buddhists to protect their personal health and religious activities, especially mid-lunar first month festivals, by following health regulations when they visit pagodas.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Anthony Nguyen Huy Hoang from Trung Quan Parish said Catholics have been maintaining social distance when attending lunar new year ceremonies and services at churches since Feb. 9. Local authorities also warned many parish priests against holding services with large groups.

Hoang, who works at a nursery, said he hopes local schools will be opened next month as the city had reported no locally transmitted infections during the previous 11 days and only one place was still kept in quarantine.

Father Francis Xavier Do Duc Luc, head of the Office of Xuan Loc Bishop’s House, said a new wave of Covid-19 variants were detected just before the lunar new year festival, so people face a high risk of infection.

Father Luc called on Catholics to stop non-essential gatherings, socializing and meetings, while asking priests to celebrate more Masses at weekends in order to reduce the number of worshippers at each Mass and practice social distancing.

Noting people at some places ignore anti-coronavirus regulations, he said parish priests should remind people to wear face masks, wash hands, keep themselves safely distanced and clean their homes. Xuan Loc Diocese covering Dong Nai province serves one million Catholics.

Related News

He advised the elderly, patients, health workers, mothers with babies and those who are quarantined at home to stay home and attend online services.

Vaccination starts next month

The Health Ministry said the country plans to start its coronavirus vaccination program in March once the first batch of 204,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrives on Feb. 28. Vietnam expects to receive 60 million doses this year, including 30 million under the WHO-led Covax scheme.

Vietnam will be supplied over 4.8 million doses under the Covax scheme, 25-35 percent of it in the first quarter and the rest in the second quarter.

The ministry plans to prioritize frontline health workers, foreign affairs staff, customs and immigration agencies, army and public security forces, teachers, elderly people, essential service staff and other high-risk people.

The ministry said some 500,000 health staff and 116,000 frontline medical workers will be vaccinated in the first quarter.

The Southeast Asian country of 98 million people has recorded 803 new cases since the latest outbreak began on Jan. 27 in Hai Duong province, or about a third of its overall caseload of 2,395 infections since its first cases were detected a year ago.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation
Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Catholic university traces Philippine Christian roots
Catholic university traces Philippine Christian roots

Latest News

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Feb 24, 2021
Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation
Feb 24, 2021
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Feb 24, 2021
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Feb 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021

Features

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying
Feb 23, 2021
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary

German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary
Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples

Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples
Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraqs history

Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraq’s history
Lenten Vulnerability

Lenten Vulnerability
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar peoples quest for democracy

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent
Lord, help me pray with confidence

Lord, help me pray with confidence
May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate

May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate
Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.