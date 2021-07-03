X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts

Detained democracy activist says he will continue to speak out even if he is imprisoned

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: July 03, 2021 06:03 AM GMT

Updated: July 03, 2021 06:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

Jun 29, 2021
2

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation

Jun 29, 2021
3

India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal

Jul 1, 2021
4

Controversial land deal revisits India's Eastern Church

Jun 30, 2021
5

Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood

Jul 1, 2021
6

Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand

Jun 29, 2021
7

Myanmar pastors charged after holding peace prayers

Jul 1, 2021
8

Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India

Jun 29, 2021
9

Pope appoints bishops for two vacant Indian dioceses

Jun 30, 2021
10

Sri Lankan activists call for end to heavy-handed policing

Jun 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts

Blogger Le Van Dung was arrested in capital Hanoi. (Photo: Facebook)

Police in Hanoi and a central province have detained four Facebookers for posts allegedly infringing state interests and fighting against the communist government.

State-run Quang Ngai newspaper reported on June 30 that police in Quang Ngai province arrested Bach Van Hien, 34, Phung Thanh Tuyen, 38, and Le Trung Thu, 41, all of Quang Ngai city. Police also conducted exhaustive searches of their houses but did not announce what they collected.

The newspaper said the three men are accused of "abusing freedom and democracy rights to infringe upon the interests of the state, the legitimate rights and interests of organizations and individuals" according to Article 331 of the Penal Code.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They are alleged to have produced, posted, spread and shared materials that infringed legal rights and interests of the people's court, public security, army, inspectorate, propaganda and education committee, Vietnam Television Station and Communist Party leaders.

The three will be detained for at least two months for investigation.

State-run Phap Luat newspaper reported on June 30 that democracy activist and blogger Le Van Dung, also known as Le Dung Vova, was arrested while hiding in a house in Ung Hoa district on the outskirts of capital Hanoi.

I hope people will recognize my work to be true of a citizen’s conscience and duties

In late May, Hanoi Public Security Department accused Dung, a Hanoi resident, of making, restoring and spreading information and materials against the communist government. He was absent while security officers were searching his house and took away his wife's computer and two smart cells.

Dung, 51, is being detained in Camp No. 1 in Hanoi for at least four months for investigation.

Before his arrest, Dung, who had livestreamed political, economic and social issues on social media, said he had been summoned to police stations many times since January. He was asked to confirm 12 alleged clips made by himself but he confirmed only seven that were saved on his Facebook account.

The engineer said he produced proper material, shared his work experience and gave advice about enhancing transparency in society. He did not join any political parties.

Related News

“I see my activities as useful for people and the nation. All people should do the same to build a better society. I hope people will recognize my work to be true of a citizen’s conscience and duties,” he said.

“If I am imprisoned for speaking out my conscience, I will still do that. I know that telling the truth will place both myself and my family at distinct advantages due to discrimination against a difference of opinion.”

Freedom House in 2020 reported that freedom of expression, religious freedom and civil society activism are tightly restricted in Vietnam, where authorities have increasingly cracked down on citizens’ use of social media and the internet to voice dissent and share uncensored information.

The independent watchdog said journalists, bloggers and human rights activists continued to face arrests, criminal convictions and physical assaults during the year.

US-based Radio Free Asia reported that during the first four months of this year Vietnam arrested at least 10 people for allegedly damaging national security.

Also Read

Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as virus cases skyrocket
Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as virus cases skyrocket
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Indonesian Church seeks Widodo's support in 'sex slave' case
Indonesian Church seeks Widodo's support in 'sex slave' case
Duterte announces Philippine vice presidential bid
Duterte announces Philippine vice presidential bid
UN warns Laos over persecution of Hmong
UN warns Laos over persecution of Hmong
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts
Jul 3, 2021
Vatican looks at ways to promote coronavirus vaccination
Jul 3, 2021
Faith, science can help people come closer to truth, pope says
Jul 3, 2021
Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy
Jul 3, 2021
Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as virus cases skyrocket
Jul 3, 2021
Sex abuse claims against late US bishop found credible
Jul 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021
Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021

Features

Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Jul 1, 2021
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Jul 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hilarion Lavrov

Hilarion & Lavrov
Beads of prayer

Beads of prayer
The weaponized Eucharist

The weaponized Eucharist
Those precious feet

Those precious feet
No prophet is welcomed

No prophet is welcomed…
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 3 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 3 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle
Lord, thank You for making me part of You

Lord, thank You for making me part of You
O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas

O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas
St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.