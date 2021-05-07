X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor

Liberal Publishing House suspects Nguyen Bao Tien has been illegally detained for 18 months

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: May 07, 2021 09:09 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indonesian cleric's Sunday sermon irks Catholics

May 6, 2021
2

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
3

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
4

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
5

Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte

May 6, 2021
6

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
7

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
8

Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan

May 5, 2021
9

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
10

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor

The symbol of the independent Liberal Publishing House.

The Public Security Department in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province arrested Nguyen Bao Tien on May 5 for restoring and spreading anti-state material.

State-run Phap Luat newspaper said Tien, 35, from the province’s capital of Tuy Hoa, had been caught distributing books published by the banned independent Liberal Publishing House.

From August to October 2019, Tien received 68 packages of books with content defaming government policies and inciting people to fight against the communist government, the newspaper said. Some 24 packages of them were distributed to readers, it added.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On May 6, the banned publisher, which publishes books by former prisoners and activists, announced that it had completely lost contact with Tien since October 2019 as his Facebook and WhatsApp accounts were blocked.

“Then, around November and December 2019, we were continuously receiving notices from readers who were interrogated by police about police investigating a book-making line in Phu Yen. From this information, we know that Tien was arrested and that the civil police are seeking to blame him completely for the activities of Liberal Publishing House,” the publisher said in a statement.

The unregistered publisher said state-run media simultaneously reported on the arrest and prosecution of Tien 18 months after his disappearance.

He only exercises the right to freedom of speech and publication

It said it has grounds to suspect that Tien had been arrested and detained since October 2019, so he might have been illegally detained for the past 18 months.

“His work is completely justified. He only exercises the right to freedom of speech and publication, and the right to read books in a peaceful manner,” the publisher said.

The only independent publisher in the Southeast Asian country accused the government of “inhuman” stifling of freedom of speech and reading.

It demanded the government release Tien and other prisoners of conscience immediately and unconditionally.

Related News

It said its members and partners have been persecuted, detained and harassed since its inception.

“We urge the international community, human rights organizations and citizens to speak up for Tien in this illegal arrest and detention. We hope the community helps us to reach his family to assist him in legal matters,” it said.

On April 23, the People’s Court of Phu Yen sentenced Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dieu, 33, a former journalist of a local state newspaper, to an eight-year jail term for conducting anti-state propaganda under Article 117 of the criminal code after posting stories and videos on Facebook and YouTube.

Dieu tackled taboo subjects such as rampant corruption among officials, environmental pollution, human rights abuses and the government’s lack of response to Chinese intrusions into Vietnamese waters.    

Vietnam is ranked 175th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

Also Read

Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest
Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest
Church doors reopen to children, elderly in Jakarta
Church doors reopen to children, elderly in Jakarta
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
Indonesian priest kicks off storm over flood aid money
Indonesian priest kicks off storm over flood aid money
Timor-Leste makes Covid tests compulsory
Timor-Leste makes Covid tests compulsory
Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program
Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood
May 7, 2021
Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment
May 7, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest
May 7, 2021
Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor
May 7, 2021
A new young face for Knights of Columbus council
May 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021

Features

Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Rwandan priest jailed in France on genocide charges is released

Rwandan priest jailed in France on genocide charges is released
On World Day of Migrants and Refugees the pope asks Catholics to grow as Church

On World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the pope asks Catholics to "grow as Church"
Patents a lock is broken

Patents: a lock is broken
Iraq plans to relaunch religious tourism in Ur other ancient sites

Iraq plans to relaunch religious tourism in Ur, other ancient sites
Violence mass exodus in Mozambique worry bishops

Violence, mass exodus in Mozambique worry bishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 7 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 7 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Father in Heaven, may we always be attentive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit

Father in Heaven, may we always be attentive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit
May there be right people to serve Church and people

May there be right people to serve Church and people
St. Rosa Venerini | Saint of the Day

St. Rosa Venerini | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.