News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists

The arrest is part of a crackdown on activists from the ethnic group to silence dissent, critics say
Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists

Abbot Thach Chanh Da Ra (left) of Dai Tho Pagoda and Kim Khiem are seen in this file image. (Photo: RFA)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 28, 2024 10:43 AM GMT
Updated: March 28, 2024 11:09 AM GMT

Police in southern ietnam arrested three Khmer Krom Buddhists including a monk amid a crackdown on the activists from the ethnic group, media reports say.

Abbot Thach Chanh Ra Da, 34, of Dai Tho Pagoda and his 45-year-old follower Kim Khiem were arrested on March 26 for “abusing democratic freedom to infringe on benefits of the state, organizations and individuals,” under the penal code’s Article 331, state-run Vinh Long newspaper reported.

The activists criticize Article 331 as a vaguely written legal provision, misused to stifle dissent in the communist-ruled state.

Since 2020, Da and Khiem have used their Facebook accounts to post comments, share photos and live-stream videos that slander and insult the reputation of government agencies and honor of individuals, the communist newspaper said.

Da was also disavowed as a Buddhist monk and expelled from the government-controlled national Buddhist association, the report added.

Earlier, police arrested Thach Ve Sanal on charges of “illegally arresting, holding, or detaining people,” for his alleged role in an incident that occurred when government authorities entered the pagoda for investigation last November, the newspaper said.

The three arrested people are from Tam Binh district of Vinh Long province in the southern Mekong Delta, which is home to 1.3 million Khmer Krom people who are believed to be migrants from Cambodia.

Duong Khai, a monk at the pagoda, described the government’s accusations about the three men as fabricated since “they distort and slander us, not the other way around.”

Khai accused authorities of “constantly coming to harass us, disturbing our indigenous Khmer Krom community and giving us no days of peace,” Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

The monk said that authorities arrest whoever they dislike, especially those who tell the truth about the government’s wrongdoings.

He said Kim Khiem was arrested because he spoke out about their repression of Khmer Krom.

The Tro Nom Sek temple, a Khmer-Krom sanctuary, has been coerced into affiliation with the state-controlled Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) despite the community’s longstanding stance to maintain autonomy and practice Theravada Buddhism independently.

The U.S.-based Kampuchea Krom Khmers Federation accused Vietnam of unfairly targeting Ra as a means to force the pagoda to join the VBS.

“He merely exercises his right to freely advocate the right to practice Theravada Buddhism for his indigenous Khmer-Krom community,” the federation said in a press release.

It demanded the "immediate release" of Venerable Thach Chanh Da Ra, Kim Khiem, and Thach Ve Sanal and "the dismissal of all charges against them.”

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Last week, two Khmer Krom activists - To Hoang Chuong and Thach Cuong - were sentenced to four years and three-and-a-half years in jail by a court in southern Tra Vinh province. They were also charged under Article 331.

On a similar charge in February, a court sentenced activist Danh Minh Quang to three-and-a-half years behind bars. 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Prathan Sridarunsil of Surat Thani, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Ignatius D'Souza of Bareilly , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Dinh Hieu Vu of Bui Chu, Vietnam
Read More...
Cardinal
Archbishop Jose Fuerte Advincula of Manila, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists
Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists
Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple
Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple
Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case
Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.