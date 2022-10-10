News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam archdiocese opens new pastoral center

Archbishop of Hanoi inaugurates long-awaited facility intended to meet basic needs of local people, Church

Local Catholics attend the opening of the new pastoral center in Hanoi on Oct. 7

Local Catholics attend the opening of the new pastoral center in Hanoi on Oct. 7. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: October 10, 2022 05:08 AM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2022 06:05 AM GMT

Archbishops and bishops from the country's 27 dioceses concelebrated a special Mass on Oct 7 to mark the opening of a new pastoral center in the capital, Hanoi.

The Mass held at St. Joseph Cathedral also marked the feast of Mary of the Rosary and concluded the national congress of bishops.

The event was joined by hundreds of priests and attended by thousands of people, many of whom had to follow proceedings via big screens outside the cathedral.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"The pastoral center is a work of faith and solidarity in the great family of the archdiocese. Some 350,000 local Catholics are the center's benefactors," Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi said.

Archbishop Thien, who sprinkled holy water over the new building, said the pastoral center is expected to meet the basic needs of local people who have had a strong wish for such a facility for decades.

The prelate said the 12-story building next to the cathedral and St. Joseph Major Seminary is expected to meet the basic requirements of the local Church by hosting meetings and retreats and offering training courses for local priests, religious and laypeople. It also aims at building solidarity among them so that they are able to set out and proclaim Jesus and spread his teachings in all contexts of society.

The archbishop, who was just elected as vice-president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam for a three-year term, said the center built over two years has a chapel, a 400-seat hall, meeting room, dining room, library, basement car park, study rooms, staff accommodation and 216 guest rooms. The center will display old Christian items such as books, lamps, candlesticks, bells, thuribles and other items from local parishes.

The archdiocesan ministry committees and the Martyr Peter Le Tuy Institute of Theology with over 100 students from various local congregations and institutions are also based at the center.

In his homily, Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City said the pastoral center is a clear sign of the spirit of synodality in which local Catholics showed their solidarity and participation by prayers, sacrifices and donations for the facility.

Archbishop Nang said the center will host the archdiocesan synod that will be convened to mark the 110th anniversary of the Ke So Council, an important event in the history of the Vietnamese Church, in November.

The new president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam said the synod aims at building a synodal church.

He also called on local people to pay close attention to society's most vulnerable — the sick, elderly people without relatives, domestic migrants, victims of natural disasters — who live in desperate situations.

Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung, the new secretary-general of the Vietnam bishops conference, congratulated Hanoi archdiocese on the big beautiful building that will host religious activities in the archdiocese and other dioceses.

Hanoi archdiocese has not been able to host a biannual meeting of local prelates for the past 15 years due to a lack of proper facilities.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Malaysia PM calls snap elections Malaysia PM calls snap elections
Bangladeshi minorities want justice for Catholic politician Bangladeshi minorities want justice for Catholic politician
Indian MP says Jesuit died in jail after his rights violated Indian MP says Jesuit died in jail after his rights violated
Staying healthy in a schizoid world Staying healthy in a schizoid world
Pakistan rebuked over blasphemy killings of disabled Pakistan rebuked over blasphemy killings of disabled
Cambodia hits out at CIVICUS report Cambodia hits out at CIVICUS report
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Everyone knew a reflection on sex abuse

"Everyone knew": a reflection on sex abuse

The sexual-abuse crisis and "epistemic injustice"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.