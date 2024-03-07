News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam accuses Montagnards of attempting secession

Two foreign Montagnard support groups designated as 'terrorists,' its members warned of punishment under law
Indochinese Montagnards demonstrate at Freedom Plaza in Washington on June 21, 2005. The indigenous people of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia protested Vietnam's alleged human rights abuses against them.

Indochinese Montagnards demonstrate at Freedom Plaza in Washington on June 21, 2005. The indigenous people of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia protested Vietnam's alleged human rights abuses against them. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 07, 2024 10:28 AM GMT
Updated: March 07, 2024 10:58 AM GMT

Vietnam has accused two foreign-based organizations of attempting secession in the central highlands after 100 people were convicted on terrorism-related charges following attacks last year on a remote police station there that left nine people dead.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has also designated the United States-based Montagnard Support Group, Inc. (MSGI) and the Thai-based Montagnard Stand for Justice (MSFJ) as terrorist groups, warning its members will be punished under the law.

Members of these organizations, the ministry said, who propagate and incite others to join, finance and receive funding, attend training courses, and act under the direction of MSGI and MSFJ, are committing the crime of “terrorism” or “financing terrorism.”

The MSGI, established in 2011 by Y Mut Mlo and Y Duen Bdap “employs violent methods, including recruiting members in Vietnam, training them for violent activities, and inciting protests and armed rebels,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Vietnam News Agency.

“It provides them with financial support, weapons, and equipment to carry out terrorist attacks, assassinations of officials and civilians, and destruction of state and civilian property to demand secession, autonomy, and the establishment of a ‘Degar State’ in the Central Highlands.”

Dega people are considered a part of the Montagnard hill tribe community who fought alongside the US and allied troops during the Vietnam War and have converted to Christianity.

The MSFJ, founded in Thailand in July 2019 has been active in the US since April 2023 and “engages in propaganda, recruitment, training, and financing of terrorist activities, ultimately aiming to establish a ‘separate state’ in the Central Highlands,” the ministry said.

In January, the People’s Court of Dak Lak heard that on June 11 two groups of armed people attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cu Kuin district, killing nine and injuring two.

Among the dead were four police officers, two commune officials and three local people. Another two police officers sustained serious injuries. Police confiscated 23 handguns and rifles, two hand grenades, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition and explosives.

The court also ruled that most of the defendants had committed their crimes due to a “lack of understanding” and this was blamed on “US-based reactionary groups” for attempting to lure, threaten or force them into launching the attacks.

However, sources outside of Vietnam said at the time of the attacks the Christian Dega were protesting repressive tactics by local authorities which included the destruction of a church.

A crackdown followed and the situation escalated.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The North Carolina-based Dega Central Highlands Organization has claimed Montagnard people had little choice but to demand their rights and interests, “as they could not bear further suffering.”

“They are suppressed, beaten, arrested and cornered daily,” it added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Titus Sang-Bum Seo of Korea, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Bhagyaiah Chinnabathini of Guntur , India
Read More...
Father
Apostolic Administrator Joseph Hongchun Zhao of Harbin, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Benny Mario Travas of Karachi, Pakistan
Read More...
Latest News
Indian Church schools face fresh threat over Christian symbols
Indian Church schools face fresh threat over Christian symbols
Myanmar junta's conscription law sparks fear among youth
Myanmar junta's conscription law sparks fear among youth
Vietnam minister showers praises on Catholic Church
Vietnam minister showers praises on Catholic Church
Vietnam accuses Montagnards of attempting secession
Vietnam accuses Montagnards of attempting secession
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.