X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Veteran Sri Lankan Catholic singer dies at 68

Famed for his scathing songs, Sunil Perera died from Covid-related complications

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: September 06, 2021 08:56 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2021 05:17 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
4

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
5

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
6

Malaysian Catholics mourn pioneering French missionary

Sep 3, 2021
7

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
8

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
9

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
10

Do not lose trust in God in pandemic, says Vietnam prelate

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Veteran Sri Lankan Catholic singer dies at 68

Sunil Perera was known for his fearless attacks on corruption and politicians. (Photo: YouTube)

A veteran Catholic singer famed for his satirical songs about corrupt politicians and outspoken views on controversial issues has died.

Ivor Sylvester Sunil Perera, 68, passed away while receiving treatment for the coronavirus on Sept. 6.

Perera had tested positive for Covid-19 last month but was discharged after he recovered. He is believed to have died of Covid-related complications.

Born on Sept. 14, 1952, Perara studied at St. Sebastian's College in Moratuwa and St. Peter's College in Colombo. He joined the Gypsies, a popular band started by his father, in 1969.

Perera played a revolutionary role in group music in Sri Lanka for over five decades and wrote many popular songs.

"Perera created the life, culture, politics and democracy of the people of Sri Lanka through his songs," said singer and novelist Sudesh Lokuliyana, a friend of the deceased singer.

He raised his voice against corruption, malpractice and the poor treatment of the public under the current and former governments

"He advocated democracy and spoke critically about the wrongdoings of politicians and corruption." 

He said Perera was one of the stalwarts of the country's Baila musical genre, which is popular in Sri Lanka as well as among Goan Catholics in India. The genre originated centuries ago among the Portuguese.

Perera carried out his own campaigns for social change, social issues and injustice.

Lokuliyana said Perera openly spoke about taboo subjects such as sex and politics in the conservative country .

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"He raised his voice against corruption, malpractice and the poor treatment of the public under the current and former governments. He was a man who made everyone happy with his songs," said Lokuliyana.

He criticized political parties including the opposition when they did not come forward about burning issues facing the country.

Perera once said in an interview that he was afraid that former president Mahinda Rajapaksa would return to power, that there was severe repression during his tenure and that those who speak out against the government were silenced.

He also spoken out against the murder of a veteran journalist Lasantha Wickramatunga and criticized interference by the police.

Wickrematunga was shot dead in broad daylight in January 2009 on a public highway, a few hundred meters from a security checkpoint.

Many messages have been pouring in about Perera on social media.

Because of his fearless role, some politicians and their followers were angry with Sunil and even tried to attack him

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted that it was "a great loss for Sri Lanka's entertainment scene as veteran musician Sunil Perera passed away."

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, an opposition politician, said on Twitter that he was “a great entertainer and someone who lived his life joyfully and honestly.”

Former national cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara tweeted that “he was a kind, gentle and generous man who moved us with song and rhythm. Small made but giant in influence and heart.”

Perera told the media recently that although he had composed songs that mocked politicians, he had never created songs that targeted people or insulted another party.

Aruna Shantha Nonis, convener of the Born to Win Relationships organization, said Perera had a certain irony and a definite message to society.

"Because of his fearless role, some politicians and their followers were angry with Sunil and even tried to attack him," he said.

"He knew that the country could be developed and the path to development was being blocked by the politicians who had ruled the country for 73 years. He fought for democracy along with progressive political groups and opposed the military and dictatorships."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Support Us

Latest News

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Islamic State
Sep 6, 2021
Taiwan warns Honduras against 'false' China promises
Sep 6, 2021
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Sep 6, 2021
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Sep 6, 2021
Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic
Sep 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Sep 4, 2021
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Sep 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France?
Bishops denounce Bolivias justice system as an instrument of vengeance

Bishops denounce Bolivia’s justice system as an "instrument of vengeance"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.