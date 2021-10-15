X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Vatican warns of use of cryptocurrency in migrant smuggling

UN representative warns that some cryptocurrency platforms and virtual asset service providers do not request identification

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: October 15, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Updated: October 15, 2021 04:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine bishop renews battle cry against dam project

Oct 12, 2021
2

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal

Oct 12, 2021
3

Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary

Oct 14, 2021
4

Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic

Oct 12, 2021
5

Magazine wants probe into Indian Catholic clergy

Oct 13, 2021
6

Philippine priest takes jibes at Duterte's retirement plan

Oct 12, 2021
7

Sanitary workers on 'suicide mission' in Pakistan

Oct 12, 2021
8

Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages

Oct 13, 2021
9

The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan

Oct 14, 2021
10

Indonesian govt to compensate 400 bomb victims

Oct 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican warns of use of cryptocurrency in migrant smuggling

A physical imitation of a Bitcoin at a cryptocurrency shop in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: AFP)

The Vatican has urged the international community to regulate cryptocurrency, especially because of its growing use in the smuggling and exploitation of migrants and vulnerable persons.

In a statement on Oct. 14, Msgr. Janusz Urbanczyk, the Vatican representative to UN agencies in Vienna, said the use of cash to avoid transparency "has shifted into the even less transparent world of digital payment and cryptocurrencies."

"While some online platforms oblige their clients -- senders and beneficiaries of remittances -- to identify themselves, some cryptocurrency platforms and virtual asset service providers do not request identification from their customers," Msgr. Urbanczyk explained.

"As is well known, this only increases opportunities for money laundering and similar crimes," he said.

The warning comes as authorities across the globe contend with the challenges posed by the use of digital currency, some of which are designed to keep users anonymous, in order to launder money often used in drug and human trafficking.

Technology, the Vatican representative said, "is a double-edged sword," and while cryptocurrency can be used "for evil ends," there are also technological advancements developed by law enforcement authorities that allow "people to equip themselves with knowledge about the risks of smuggling and provide means through which to report possible cases of it."

Nevertheless, Msgr. Urbanczyk said it was "necessary that both state and non-state actors take appropriate actions to promote the development of secure technological solutions."

He also called for further development of ways to identify virtual assets "to increase transparency" and the promotion of campaigns on "smuggling and initiatives to stop migrant smuggling and to make migration more safe, orderly and regular."

"To raise awareness of their risks and educate users and beneficiaries in the correct use of virtual assets, awareness campaigns and specific training programs should be promoted -- both nationally and internationally -- to contribute to the prevention of smuggling and protection of migrants, particularly those in need," Msgr. Urbanczyk said.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

A victory for press freedom amid oppression
Oct 15, 2021
Pope to visit migrant hotspot Lesbos on Greece visit
Oct 15, 2021
Catholic volunteers in Vietnam recount serving Covid patients
Oct 15, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
Caritas Pakistan focuses on women for disaster relief
Oct 15, 2021
Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi gagged by junta
Oct 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
India-China border conflict risks spiraling out of control
Oct 15, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021

Features

Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Oct 14, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
When a Catholic ambassador is not quite devout enough

When a Catholic ambassador is not quite "devout" enough
Pope assures UN of Churchs commitment to overcoming world hunger

Pope assures UN of Church’s commitment to overcoming world hunger
What is the meaning of life

What is the meaning of life?
Catholic bishops urge Hondurans to vote responsibly

Catholic bishops urge Hondurans to vote responsibly
Successor of missing Greek Orthodox bishop appointed in Aleppo

Successor of missing Greek Orthodox bishop appointed in Aleppo
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.