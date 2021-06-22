X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Vatican wants Italy to stop anti-homophobia law

Vatican argued in a formal note that the bill violates the Concordat, the bilateral treaty between Italy and the Holy See

AFP, Rome

AFP, Rome

Published: June 22, 2021 12:20 PM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2021 12:25 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
5

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
6

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
7

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
10

Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges

Jun 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican wants Italy to stop anti-homophobia law

Participants walk past the Colosseum monument in Italian capital Rome during the annual Gay Pride parade in June 2019. (Photo: AFP)

The Vatican has made an "unprecedented" formal diplomatic objection to a draft Italian law against homophobia, a news report said on June 22.

The so-called Zan law, which is currently being debated in Italy's parliament, seeks to punish acts of discrimination and incitement to violence against gay, lesbian, transgender and disabled people.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the Vatican argued in a formal note that the bill violates the Concordat, the bilateral treaty between Italy and the Holy See.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"It is an unprecedented act in the history of relations between the two states -- or at least, there are no public precedents," the daily said.

Pope Francis' de facto foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, delivered a letter, or "note verbale", to the Italian embassy to the Holy See on June 17, the paper said.

The letter suggested that the Zan law would breach the Concordat by curtailing Catholic freedom of belief and expression.

The letter also expressed concern that Catholics could in the future face legal action for expressing opinions against LGBTI rights

This is because Catholic schools would not be exempted from an obligation to take part in a newly-created national day against homophobia, lesbophobia and transphobia.

The letter also expressed concern that Catholics could in the future face legal action for expressing opinions against LGBTI rights, Corriere said.

Corriere noted that even if the Holy See had "never before" taken such a step against a draft Italian law, the Concordat gives it the right to do so.

Neither the Vatican nor the Italian foreign ministry responded to requests for comment on the Corriere report, published four days before Rome's 2021 Gay Pride parade.

Related News

The Zan law was passed by the lower house of parliament in November, but its final approval is far from guaranteed as it faces stiff opposition from right-wing parties in the Senate.

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kongers snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Jun 24, 2021
Pope Francis meets Italy's modest Spider-Man
Jun 24, 2021
Self-righteous disturb Christian community, pope says
Jun 24, 2021
US bishops praise Biden for pledging vaccines to needy nations
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea
Jun 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Part I Synods without true synodality

Part I: Synods without true synodality?
In Egypt Coptic Christians help Muslims celebrate Feast of Sacrifice

In Egypt, Coptic Christians help Muslims celebrate Feast of Sacrifice
Vatican clarifies internal rules on public procurement

Vatican clarifies internal rules on public procurement

Five Catholics reported missing in Mali

Five Catholics reported missing in Mali
Pope encourages elderly to be the memory for younger generations

Pope encourages elderly to be "the memory" for younger generations
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist
Lord, may all of my labours and intentions be for Your greater glory

Lord, may all of my labours and intentions be for Your greater glory
Give birth to John the Baptists in our nation O God

Give birth to John the Baptists in our nation O God
Nativity of Saint John the Baptist | Saint of the Day

Nativity of Saint John the Baptist | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.