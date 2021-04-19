Vatican wants circus industry back in action soon

Pope Francis encourages all to avoid indifference and build real and new relationships with others, particularly during these times.

The Vatican marked World Circus Day with a message expressing hope that its artists across the world will be able to perform again soon when coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The April 17 message from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development wished that the artists may soon bring back the “explosion of pure joy” and the “cherished balm of laughter” to adults and children.

"I ask circus performers of all latitudes who are suffering so much during this pandemic to bring their art, as soon as possible, to the places where children and the elderly suffer,” said the message to the World Circus Federation signed by the dicastery’s prefect Cardinal Peter Turkson.

It noted that grandparents and grandchildren are the most frequent spectators under the tent, and are unfortunately the ones most affected by the pandemic.

“They are as thirsty as circus workers for an explosion of pure joy, such as the one offered by the circus. Those who are so nobly taking care of sick children also need the cherished balm of laughter,” the cardinal wrote in a message for the 11th World Circus Day.

The Ghanaian cardinal expressed the Vatican’s closeness to circus artists and workers, whom Pope Francis has described as "artisans of beauty.”

The pandemic restrictions “have threatened the very existence of the circus industry and its businesses, which often are family-managed, forcing them to go into debt in the hope of seeing better times.”

Cardinal Turkson urged the European Union and each country to support the industry, especially “the most needy as well as the most vulnerable economic sectors.”

He said the Church’s social service organization Caritas and other charitable organizations in dioceses and parishes have been responding to circus people’s requests for survival.

The message said Pope Francis encourages all to avoid indifference and build real and new relationships with others, particularly during these times.

“We are all called to be co-responsible for transformation processes focusing on the person and creating a culture of inclusion, integration and support,” it said.

The World Circus Federation, which promotes the circus worldwide, was established in Monte Carlo in 2008 under the patronage of Princess Stephanie of Monaco.

The federation in 2010 established World Circus Day observed on the third Saturday of April. It urges all its partners to find a partner to plan and host World Circus Day events.