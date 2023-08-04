Vatican-Vietnam deal heralds new beginning

Catholics in Vietnam hope for more religious freedom after the communist-ruled nation signed a deal allowing the Vatican to have a resident papal representative in the country.
Catholics in Vietnam are expecting a new Vatican-Vietnam deal to usher in more religious rights and open new avenues for them to engage in social activities to serve the nation.
The deal allowing the Vatican to have a resident papal representative in the communist-ruled country was formally announced during a visit to the Vatican by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong last Thursday.
Full diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Vatican are yet to be established, but since 2011 a non-resident papal representative has been paying regular visits to Vietnam. All former church facilities were confiscated by the government after the country’s reunification in 1975.
Local religious organizations are only allowed to run daycare facilities. The Catholic Church in Vietnam comprises 7 million Catholics across 3,000 parishes, 7,700 facilities, and 11 seminaries served by 8,000 priests and 41 active bishops.
Catholics attend a special Mass presided by Archbishop Marek Zalewski, non-resident pontifical representative to Vietnam, at Qui Nhon Cathedral on July 14. (Photo courtesy of gpquinhon.org)
Six people have been killed in sectarian riots in Haryana state near India’s national capital New Delhi prompting the authorities to deploy riot police. The riots started on Monday after mobs hurled stones at a Hindu religious procession and set cars alight in Muslim-majority Nuh district.
Arson and vandalism attacks broke out the following evening in parts of nearby Gurugram, a satellite city of the capital and a key business center. Police have arrested 116 people so far.
A man walks past burned vehicles after sectarian violence in Nuh on Aug. 1, around 75 kilometers (45 miles) south of India's capital New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
Tensions first flared after a Hindu nationalist activist announced he would attend the procession. He is wanted by police over accusations of lynching of two Muslim traders suspected of transporting cows, a sacred animal in Hinduism. Riots are not new in India. A riot in New Delhi left 53 people dead in 2020.
At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims were killed in riots in Gujarat state in 2002. In northeastern Manipur state, at least 120 people have been killed and thousands displaced in conflict between Hindu-majority Meitei and tribal Kuki Christians since May.
Churches in Pakistan are taking additional security measures amid resurgence in terrorist attacks in the country. Following police instructions, church officials have started hiring private guards, installed closed-circuit television cameras, and raising the height of boundary walls of churches.
Security officials have started visiting churches frequently. Such measures are essential as the Islamic nation continues to reel from terror attacks.
A soldier stands guard next to the site of a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023. At least 54 people were killed and more than 100 others wounded on July 30 by a suicide bombing at a political gathering of a leading Islamic party in northwest Pakistan, officials said. (Photo: AFP)
Last Sunday, a suicide blast at a political rally in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least 54 including 23 children under 18. The blast targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- party – a government coalition partner – as hundreds of supporters congregated in the town of Khar, near the Afghan border.
Jihadist outfit Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The town is part of Bajaur, a tribal region in Pakistan, and had long been a stronghold of the Pakistan Taliban before the army cracked down on the group in 2016.
At least 11 people were killed as China’s capital Beijing recorded the heaviest rainfall in recent days since records began 140 years ago. Thirteen people have been missing and another 14 have been rescued.
The city’s weather service said it recorded nearly 745 millimeters of rainfall in just 40 hours. This came as the cyclonic storm hit the country after its battering of the Philippines.
This photo taken on Aug. 1 shows people evacuating from a flooded area after heavy rains in Zhuozhou, Baoding city, in China's northern Hebei province. (Photo: AFP)
In neighboring Hebei province, where over 800,000 people were evacuated, nine people were killed and six were missing. Another two casualties were reported in northeastern Liaoning province over the weekend.
China has been experiencing extreme weather such as record temperatures, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change. The country is now on alert for the arrival of typhoon Khanun, the sixth such storm of the year.
A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has advised caution after the government designated 12 people, including a suspended lawmaker, as terrorists.
Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Palawan, a critic and petitioner against the anti-terror law, said some provisions of the law are unconstitutional which could silence dissenters. He, however, agreed proper implementation of the law is necessary for peace and order.
Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Palawan says law and evidence should prevail in filing a case against suspected terrorists in the Philippines. (Photo: Mark Saludes/UCA News)
The reaction came after the state’s Anti-Terror Council named suspended Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, his brother Pryde Henry Teves and 10 others as terrorists. Teves, currently in the U.S., is accused of being the mastermind of the murder of his political rival, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March. He is the alleged founder of a private army named after him.
In a statement, his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio termed his client as a victim of abuse of power in the government. Philippine police reported in 2021 there were 155 private armies funded mostly by politicians.
About 1,000 South Korean Catholics marched on the street and attended a special Mass to grieve those who died in various disasters. During the event last Monday, they called on the government to ensure justice and compensation for victims’ families.
Catholics joined by rights activists and environmental groups paid tributes to the victims of the 2014 MV Sewol ferry sinking, the Halloween crush last year, and devastating flash floods last month.
A man offers an alcoholic beverage to pay tribute to those who perished during the Halloween stampede, at a makeshift memorial outside the Itaewon subway station in Seoul on Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP)
Sewol ferry sinking en route from Incheon to Jeju Island on April 14, 2014, killed 306 of total 476 passengers and crew. Some 250 victims were high school students. The Halloween crush in Itaewon district of Seoul last October left 156 dead and hundreds injured. Most victims were young people.
Last month’s flooding killed at least 46 people and displaced about 5,500 people. Activists say such tragedies occur because of an “unfair and senseless” society devoid of universal values of justice, peace, freedom, equality, life, love, and human rights.
Hong Kong Journalists Association, the largest journalist group in the city, welcomed a court decision rejecting a government's bid to impose an injunction on a protest song that became widely popular among 2019 pro-democracy demonstrators.
The group’s president Ronson Chan hailed the court's decision to not ban the protest anthem, "Glory to Hong Kong". High Court Judge Anthony Chan on Friday rejected the pro-Beijing administration’s plea to impose an injunction on performances of and references to the protest anthem citing the "chilling effect" it would cause on the freedom of expression.
Hongkongers gather in a mall in September 2019 to hail the then newly penned protest song "Glory to Hong Kong." (Photo: AFP)
Hong Kong authorities sought a ban on the broadcast and distribution of the song or its lyrics, alleging it advocated "independence" for the city.
The pro-democracy supporters regularly sang the anthem in the oft-violent 2019 protests. It was banned in 2020 when Beijing-imposed draconian National Security Law was enacted. Hong Kong authorities and China’s communist regime allege there is a “separatist” intent in the anthem.
Extreme drought that destroyed crops triggered a food crisis in Indonesia’s Christian-majority conflict-ridden Papua region, leaving at least six people dead and thousands starving.
The crisis prompted President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to order emergency food aid to residents at Puncak Regency in Central Papua Province, one of the worst-hit areas, despite the ongoing conflict between security forces and armed insurgents.
This photo shows a withered agricultural field due to extreme drought at Puncak Regency in Central Papua Province of Indonesia (Credit: National Disaster Management Agency)
Willem Wandik, a top state official in Puncak Regency pointed to 7,500 residents experiencing severe hunger. Six residents who died, including a baby, suffered from diarrhea after being forced to eat rotten tubers amid a lack of food. Residents in affected areas have received emergency cash assistance, but they must walk for two days to reach the nearest location to get food supply.
Despite the crisis, airlines did not dare to deliver food aid for fear of being attacked by pro-independence rebel groups. Papua has been experiencing extreme dry spells and famine in recent times triggered by El Nino, a climate cycle in the tropical Pacific Ocean caused by warm water.
A prominent ethnic Christian leader was not among the more than 7,000 prisoners released by Myanmar’s ruling military on Tuesday to mark the start of Buddhist Lent. The military grants amnesty to thousands of prisoners to commemorate special Buddhist holidays.
Baptist pastor Dr. Hkalam Samson was denied amnesty and remained in a jail in Myitkyina, the capital of northern Kachin state. It was also not clear whether he received a sentence reduction which was afforded to the country's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Baptist pastor Dr.Hkalam Samson was not among more than 7,000 prisoners released by Myanmar’s ruling military on Aug.1. (Photo: Radio Free Asia)
The democratically elected leader was pardoned on five of the 19 offenses for which she was convicted and sentenced to a total of 33 years. Her sentence reduction amounted to only six years.
65 year old Dr. Samson was secretary and president of the Kachin Baptist Convention for 12 years and was still associated with it as an adviser before his arrest. He was sentenced on April 7 to six years for terrorism, unlawful association, and defaming the state after being detained last December.
Two rights groups have criticized Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League government for a crackdown on opposition supporters amid political tension in the South Asian country ahead of national election to be held by next January.
In a joint statement, CIVICUS, a global civil society alliance and the Asian Human Rights Commission said they are “extremely concerned about reports of arbitrary arrests and excessive force against opposition activists.”
Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party take part in a rally in the capital Dhaka to demand resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make way for a neutral caretaker government to oversee national election. (Photo: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)
The statement came after tens of thousands of supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its more than a dozen allies staged a mass rally in the capital Dhaka last Friday.
The opposition demanded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should step down and make way for a neutral caretaker administration to oversee the general election. The opposition leaders say no election under the current regime can be “free and fair” as two previous elections in 2014 and 2018 were rigged.
At least 800 opposition supporters have been arrested and some 5,500 have been charged with trumped-up cases.
