Vatican-Vietnam deal heralds new beginning

Six people have been killed in sectarian riots in Haryana state near India’s national capital New Delhi prompting the authorities to deploy riot police. The riots started on Monday after mobs hurled stones at a Hindu religious procession and set cars alight in Muslim-majority Nuh district.

Arson and vandalism attacks broke out the following evening in parts of nearby Gurugram, a satellite city of the capital and a key business center. Police have arrested 116 people so far.

A man walks past burned vehicles after sectarian violence in Nuh on Aug. 1, around 75 kilometers (45 miles) south of India's capital New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Tensions first flared after a Hindu nationalist activist announced he would attend the procession. He is wanted by police over accusations of lynching of two Muslim traders suspected of transporting cows, a sacred animal in Hinduism. Riots are not new in India. A riot in New Delhi left 53 people dead in 2020.

At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims were killed in riots in Gujarat state in 2002. In northeastern Manipur state, at least 120 people have been killed and thousands displaced in conflict between Hindu-majority Meitei and tribal Kuki Christians since May.

Churches in Pakistan are taking additional security measures amid resurgence in terrorist attacks in the country. Following police instructions, church officials have started hiring private guards, installed closed-circuit television cameras, and raising the height of boundary walls of churches.

Security officials have started visiting churches frequently. Such measures are essential as the Islamic nation continues to reel from terror attacks.

A soldier stands guard next to the site of a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023. At least 54 people were killed and more than 100 others wounded on July 30 by a suicide bombing at a political gathering of a leading Islamic party in northwest Pakistan, officials said. (Photo: AFP)

Last Sunday, a suicide blast at a political rally in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least 54 including 23 children under 18. The blast targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- party – a government coalition partner – as hundreds of supporters congregated in the town of Khar, near the Afghan border.

Jihadist outfit Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The town is part of Bajaur, a tribal region in Pakistan, and had long been a stronghold of the Pakistan Taliban before the army cracked down on the group in 2016.

At least 11 people were killed as China’s capital Beijing recorded the heaviest rainfall in recent days since records began 140 years ago. Thirteen people have been missing and another 14 have been rescued.

The city’s weather service said it recorded nearly 745 millimeters of rainfall in just 40 hours. This came as the cyclonic storm hit the country after its battering of the Philippines.

This photo taken on Aug. 1 shows people evacuating from a flooded area after heavy rains in Zhuozhou, Baoding city, in China's northern Hebei province. (Photo: AFP)

In neighboring Hebei province, where over 800,000 people were evacuated, nine people were killed and six were missing. Another two casualties were reported in northeastern Liaoning province over the weekend.

China has been experiencing extreme weather such as record temperatures, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change. The country is now on alert for the arrival of typhoon Khanun, the sixth such storm of the year.

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has advised caution after the government designated 12 people, including a suspended lawmaker, as terrorists.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Palawan, a critic and petitioner against the anti-terror law, said some provisions of the law are unconstitutional which could silence dissenters. He, however, agreed proper implementation of the law is necessary for peace and order.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Palawan says law and evidence should prevail in filing a case against suspected terrorists in the Philippines. (Photo: Mark Saludes/UCA News)

The reaction came after the state’s Anti-Terror Council named suspended Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, his brother Pryde Henry Teves and 10 others as terrorists. Teves, currently in the U.S., is accused of being the mastermind of the murder of his political rival, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March. He is the alleged founder of a private army named after him.

In a statement, his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio termed his client as a victim of abuse of power in the government. Philippine police reported in 2021 there were 155 private armies funded mostly by politicians.

About 1,000 South Korean Catholics marched on the street and attended a special Mass to grieve those who died in various disasters. During the event last Monday, they called on the government to ensure justice and compensation for victims’ families.