Vatican urges COP27 to support vulnerable communities

Ignoring climate change victims would be a failure of conscience, says Archbishop Nicolas Thévenin

Archbishop Nicolas Thévenin, Apostolic Nuncio to Egypt, speaks during an event on the sidelines of a global climate change conference

Archbishop Nicolas Thévenin, Apostolic Nuncio to Egypt, speaks during an event on the sidelines of a global climate change conference. (Photo: Laudato Si Movement)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 11, 2022 10:47 AM GMT

Updated: November 11, 2022 10:51 AM GMT

Representatives of the Vatican and climate activists co-hosted an event at the U.N. climate conference (COP27) in Egypt and urged countries to stand with victim nations and act urgently to address climate change.

The event was co-hosted by the Holy See, Senegal, and Madeleine Diouf Sarr, chair of the Least Developed Countries group at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Nov 10, said a press release from the Laudato Si Movement, a global Catholic climate action group.

Archbishop Nicolas Thévenin, Apostolic Nuncio to Egypt and deputy head of the Holy See’s delegation stressed the need for solidarity and real support from nations.

“It is imperative that we build bridges of solidarity. Those who are most vulnerable to the ravages of climate change are urgently calling for real support in this moment of crisis.”

The prelate also warned the gathering that “to ignore them [those affected by climate crisis] would be a failure of conscience.”

The event took place at the Senegalese Pavilion located in the Blue Zone venue on the sidelines of COP27 being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from Nov 6-18.

Footage from the documentary film ‘The Letter: A message for our earth,' with Pope Francis and frontline climate activists from the Amazon, Senegal, India, and the United States, was screened at the gathering.

Arouna Kande, a Senegalese climate refugee, university student, and one of the film’s protagonists, called upon nations to support rectifying the mistakes of the past and work together towards a better future.

“I have seen the worst consequences of climate change and the best hope for Africa to solve it. All countries must stand with us to right the wrongs of the past and build a better future together,” Kande said.

The documentary produced by Oscar-winning Off The Fence Productions and presented by YouTube Originals was released on Oct 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a day which also marked the Holy See’s official entry into the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Madeleine Diouf Sarr lauded the initiatives of the Holy See and felt that the extent of damages must be assessed, and funding approved for climate action.

“Putting loss and damage on the agenda simply acknowledges reality. An agreement on funding must be reached here in Egypt. We must embrace the transition towards clean, sustainable energy that will protect us all.”

“The Holy See's actions and this film prove that the hope that unites us is much bigger than the fear that divides us,” Sarr said.

Chiara Martinelli, director of Climate Action Network Europe, urged European nations to work towards a “just transition” away from fossil fuels.

“Europe needs to solve its energy crisis not by digging up new fossils in Africa but by supporting a just transition out of fossil fuels,” she said.

Caritas Internationalis, the global confederation of Caritas and like-minded Catholic charities, had earlier said that it would push for the inclusion of loss and damage to ensure wealthy nations responsible for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions compensate climate-vulnerable nations.

Meanwhile, many of the COP27 member nations have come out with financial assistance for loss and damage due to climate change.

Scotland, which last year at COP26 in Glasgow became the first country to pledge financial assistance on loss and damage, also committed an additional 5 million euros (US$5.1 million) to its initial pledge.

On Nov. 8 Austria announced it would direct 50 million euros to fund loss and damage. Belgium, Denmark, and Germany also have pledged support.

