Vatican ultimatum fails to end India’s liturgy dispute

The dissident group wants Pope Francis to allow them to follow a solution both parties agreed on a few months ago

More than 400 priests concelebrate a Mass on Dec. 10 in Kochi marking the centenary of the elevation of Ernakulam-Angamaly as an archdiocese and the establishment of the Syro-Malabar hierarchy in 1923. (Photo: supplied)

Dissident Catholic leaders in an Indian archdiocese have expressed reluctance to follow the official liturgy of their Syro-Malabar Church despite a direction from Pope Francis to do so, forcing Church officials to say those who challenge the pope have no place in the Catholic Church.

“We want our newly appointed apostolic administrator to apprise Pope Francis about the truth" that people want celebrants to face them during the Mass, said retired Justice Kurian Joseph, a member of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese and a former judge of India’s Supreme Court (SC) said on Dec. 10.

Joseph and several other leaders made similar demands while addressing a gathering of Catholics and some 500 priests, religious and nuns as they concluded the centenary of the establishment of the Syro-Malabar Hierarchy in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese (1923-2023). Organizers said some 50,000 people gathered for the celebrations.

Their gathering came three days after the Church officials announced the resignation of the Church’s major archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry and the administrator Archbishop Andrew Thazhath of the archdiocese, where the liturgy dispute created a crisis of division for the past two years.

On Dec. 7, the Vatican also released a video of Pope Francis asking the Catholics of the archdiocese to end the liturgical dispute and bring unity to the Church by celebrating liturgy approved by the Synod of Bishops of their Church, the supreme decision-making authority of the eastern rite Church.

The papal message also warned not to force authorities to declare them as people “no longer in communion” with the Church because they refused to follow the Church-approved liturgy.

“What the pope said is final. Those who want to obey him can continue in the Church and those who don’t want will have to go out. There is no question of any reconsideration or scope for further dialogue in this matter,” asserted Father Antony Vadakkekara, the spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church.

“It is very clear from the pope’s address that he made this announcement after taking time and carefully studying the matter, therefore, it is a final decision,” Father Vadakkekara told UCA News on Dec. 11.

The Vincentian priest further said the pope "was also informed about the decision of the nine-member bishops’ committee and all other documents related to it.” He said the papal decision makes it “a closed chapter.”

But the controversy seems far from over in the archdiocese of some half-a-million Catholics of this Eastern rite Church, which has 5.5 million followers in India and abroad.

Majority of the Catholics like Joseph say the papal message contained several factual errors. While the papal supremacy cannot be changed, it is evident that the “pope can make mistakes,” he said.

Jospeh wanted the newly appointed apostolic administrator Bishop Bosco Puthur to “bring those mistakes to the pope and to get them corrected.”

Joseph pledged his love and respect for the pope and said he “is the one who keeps the Catholic Church united”.

The liturgy dispute began in 1970s when the Eastern rite began to revise its liturgy following the teachings of the Second Vatican Council. One group wanted to renew the liturgy on modern lines, while the other wanted to restore it to its ancient rubrics.

Following years of discussion in 1999, the Church’s synod approved a liturgy that asks priests to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer and face people during its initial and concluding parts.

But a section, including a majority in the archdiocese, refused to accept it and the Church issued dispensations allowing priests to celebrate Mass facing the congregation.

The controversy revived in 2021 when the synod withdrew the dispensations and asked all 35 dioceses in the Church to follow the synod-approved Mass. All but the archdiocese complied.

“We have already informed the new apostolic administrator about our demand” to continue with our Mass, said Riju Kanjookaran, the spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Moment for Transparency (AMT), a body of priests, religious and lay people that spearheads the campaign against the synod-approved Mass.

He said their delegation met the administrator on Dec. 9. Kanjookaran told UCA News on Dec. 11 that the pope had been misled to issue the Dec. 25 deadline as “there were many glaring factual errors” in the papal video address.

He said the papal deadline ignored an agreement both parties arrived at three months ago. "We were awaiting the Vatican's approval for that agreement. The pope seems to be unaware of it. That seems how deeply he has been misled,” the lay leader said.

A priest, who did not want to be named, said the only solution to the crisis is to “implement an agreement the priests and the lay leaders reached” with the nine-member committee of bishops appointed by the Synod in August 2023.

The newly appointed administrator Bishop Puthur was the head of that commission. “He is well aware of its contents. It is also unanimously approved by the Syro-Malabar Synod and therefore any other decision would be tantamount to further vitiating the situation,” the priest said.

