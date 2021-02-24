X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican supports waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccine

Vatican joins several developing nations in trying to speed up production of vaccines, drugs and equipment

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: February 24, 2021 04:52 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
5

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
6

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
7

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
8

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
9

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office

Feb 22, 2021
10

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican supports waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccine

Employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) queue to get Covid-19 vaccines at a vaccination center in New Delhi on Feb. 20. (Photo: Prakash Singh/AFP)

The Vatican threw its support behind an effort by India, South Africa and a host of developing nations to loosen international patent protections and speed up sub-licensing agreements for the production of COVID-19 vaccines, pharmaceuticals and personal protective equipment.

"Despite the billions of taxpayer dollars invested in R&D (research and development), and announcements that Covid-19 vaccines should be considered a public good, no government has openly made such a public commitment," Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic said Feb. 23.

The archbishop, who is the Vatican representative to U.N. agencies in Geneva, spoke at a meeting of the World Trade Organization's Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

"Most countries of the world are experiencing delays in vaccine rollout programs," the archbishop said. "Such situations have resulted from insufficient product manufacturing and the consequent lack of availability of the required number of vaccine doses. On the other hand, in many countries, a large number of manufacturing facilities, with proven capacity to produce safe and effective vaccines, are unable to utilize those capacities" because of the patents and other intellectual-property protections.

The international TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) agreement, he said, has proven to be too cumbersome to facilitate sub-licensing.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

In addition, he said, the agreement's "flexibilities allow limited policy space for public health, but they never were designed to address a global health crisis, such as the one we are experiencing at present."

"Granting a waiver from the implementation, application and enforcement" of specified sections of the agreement in order to prevent, contain or treat Covid-19 "would be a strong signal demonstrating real commitment and engagement and thus moving from declaration to action in favor of the entire human family," Archbishop Jurkovic said.

Ten developing countries, responding to criticism of the waiver request, sought to address the objection that the patent protections promote innovation by rewarding companies that invest in research and development.

"Never has there been a weaker case for the granting of monopolies," said the response by Bolivia and nine other nations. "Governments have been funding the development of Covid drugs and vaccines, and no company is able to meet the global demand."

"Governments must attach strings to any public money given for Covid-19 medical tools to guarantee that, if they prove safe and effective, they are available to everyone," the response continued. "Some conditions had been set on companies, but none of it goes far enough to ensure that IP (intellectual-property) rights assigned to companies benefiting from taxpayer money do not abuse such rights down the line."

Related News

As the World Trade Organization was debating, the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union and Caritas Europe issued a statement calling for: a quicker vaccination rollout in Europe, including in Europe's poorer countries; opening up manufacturing possibilities in more countries; and a greater sharing of European vaccine resources with poor countries around the world.

"We urge the European Union to promote wide-scale vaccination not only for Europe's own safety and protection, but also for global public health as a public good, benefiting people living in poorer nations as much as they benefit people living in countries with the resources to create and produce the vaccines," the statement said. "Ensuring vaccine access for all -- that they are available and affordable -- is a global moral urgency."

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pope advances sainthood cause of nuns who died in Ebola outbreak
Pope advances sainthood cause of nuns who died in Ebola outbreak
Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office
Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis and the Roman Curia
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis and the Roman Curia
Vatican expects budget deficit for 2021
Vatican expects budget deficit for 2021
Mars missions can inspire young scientists, says papal astronomer
Mars missions can inspire young scientists, says papal astronomer
Vatican warns staff over Covid-19 vaccination
Vatican warns staff over Covid-19 vaccination

Latest News

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Feb 24, 2021
Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation
Feb 24, 2021
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Feb 24, 2021
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Feb 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021

Features

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying
Feb 23, 2021
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary

German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary
Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples

Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples
Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraqs history

Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraq’s history
Lenten Vulnerability

Lenten Vulnerability
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar peoples quest for democracy

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent
Lord, help me pray with confidence

Lord, help me pray with confidence
May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate

May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate
Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.