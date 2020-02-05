Vatican sends masks to help tackle virus in China

X
To our UCA News Readers and Friends

Several months ago, I wrote to you to explain that the www.ucanews.com domain name had been stolen and that our news and commentary would appear on www.ucanews.org.

Unfortunately, many of our readers and friends were not able to receive that news because if they went as usual to the hijacked ucanews.com site, they were, in effect, "kidnapped" and brought to a counterfeit site that masqueraded as UCAN.

Those of you who were brought there probably noticed after a short while that the "news" reports that appeared were often simply picked up from other news sites. In addition, columnists and features that you have come to expect were not available. If you wrote to comment, complain or question, your messages went to the thieves and were ignored.

We are happy to announce that following a legal procedure, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has rescued the UCAN domain name www.ucanews.com and "liberated" those of you who have been unwittingly and unwillingly deprived of access to the real UCAN. You can see the WIPO verdict here.

Welcome back. We missed you, and we hope you missed us. Now that the situation has been satisfactorily rectified after a too-long delay we can once again be your source of news of and for the Church in Asia.

During your forced absence, besides missing UCAN's usual mix of news, features and commentary, you were deprived of our coverage of the visit to Thailand and Japan by Pope Francis. UCAN produced more than 50 articles in connection with that visit. Now, you can have belated access to them on the UCA News site (https://www.ucanews.com/popein-thailand-japan).

One bit of light in this sordid affair has been the loyalty of UCAN's reporters, writers and editors who have continued to bring news and commentary to the world while the administration was distracted with the crisis and so many of our readers were lost to us. Now that we are once again in complete control of our website and other communications, their reports and commentary are once again available for you and all the world.

Peace,
(Rev.) William J. Grimm
Publisher
 
       
News » Health » China

Vatican sends masks to help tackle virus in China

Bishop Joseph Zhu Baoyu, 99, was quarantined after he developed symptoms while a senior priest has a confirmed infection
Vatican sends masks to help tackle virus in China

A picture of medical masks with the Vatican emblem is displayed on the social media page of Father Vincenzo Han Duo, vice-rector of Pontifical Urban University, who coordinated the donation of 700,000 masks to China to help fight a virus outbreak.

Bo Fan, Hong Kong
China
February 4, 2020
The Vatican has dispatched some 700,000 medical masks to China, where the fast-spreading deadly coronavirus has killed more than 400 people and infected thousands including some church people.

Latest figures show that 20,626 cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified. So far, there have been 426 deaths, all but one in China, since the virus was first reported on Dec. 12 in Wuhan province, central China.

The Vatican’s mask donation comes amid reports that medical shops and facilities have run out of masks to cope with demand from China's population of 1.38 billion people.

Vatican Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, almoner of the Office of Papal Charities, took the lead in organizing the masks. He expressed hope that the measure would help China tide over the outbreak.

Since Jan. 27, the Vatican has sent some 700,000 masks, according to Father Vincenzo Han Duo, vice-rector of the Pontifical Urban University in the Vatican, who coordinated the effort.

Father Han in a social media message said the Vatican and local Chinese Christians paid for the masks. On the first day, they managed to collect more than 100,000 masks.

The masks will be sent to central China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and the badly affected regions of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces.

Airlines including China Southern Airlines are providing free shipment, media reports said.

"I hope the supplies will reach where they are needed as soon as possible so that people who are suffering the disease can feel the concern from the Holy See," Father Han said in his post.

Some provisional governments in China have made wearing masks mandatory.

Church people infected

Bishop Joseph Zhu Baoyu of Nanyang developed fever on Feb. 2 but it has not yet been confirmed if he has the infection. The 99-year old bishop is isolated and under quarantine at Nanyang Second General Hospital.

A Catholic member of Nanyang Diocese, on condition of anonymity, told UCA News on Feb. 3 that the first confirmed infection was of diocesan Father Ma Yuxing.

Father Ma, 62, had gone to Wuhan on Jan. 11 and returned to Nanyang the next day. The 62-year-old priest was diagnosed on Jan. 24 and is now isolated at Nanyang Central Hospital.

The aged bishop is suspected to have contracted the infection from his personal assistant and nephew, who was confirmed with the infection after he came into contact with Father Ma.

The bishop’s assistant developed symptoms on Jan. 23 and the infection was confirmed on Jan. 29. He is being treated in isolation at Nanyang Central Hospital.

The infection, which has no known medical cure, can become fatal for people with poorer immunity such as the young and the elderly, experts say.

Bishop Li Shan of Beijing has asked his priests and nuns to create awareness about the epidemic among people. He also wants priests, nuns and monks returning to Beijing from outside the city to follow self-isolation for 14 days. They are asked to avoid public transport.

Rather than stirring up fear and paranoia, the Church in China has called for calm while suspending many pastoral services.

At least 10 Chinese cities have been placed on lockdown. Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang and other cities have announced severe travel restrictions, affecting around 60 million people, media reports said.

On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

