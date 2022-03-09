X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Vatican secretary of state speaks with Russian foreign minister

Cardinal Parolin reiterates the pope's appeal for peace and offers the Holy See's availability for any type of mediation

Vatican secretary of state speaks with Russian foreign minister

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. (Photo: vaticannews)

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 09, 2022 05:11 AM GMT

In a telephone call with Russia's foreign minister, the Vatican secretary of state "conveyed Pope Francis' deep concern about the ongoing war in Ukraine," the Vatican said.

The statement from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's office about the phone call March 8, said that Lavrov addressed Cardinal Pietro Parolin's concerns about the war by outlining "the principled Russian position regarding the causes and goals of the special military operation being carried out in Ukraine."

Although Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly called its attack on Ukraine a "special military operation," Pope Francis countered that assertion during his Sunday Angelus address.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine. It is not merely a military operation but a war which sows death, destruction and misery," the pope said March 6.

Cardinal Parolin "reiterated his call for an end to armed attacks, for the securing of humanitarian corridors for civilians and rescuers, and for the replacement of the violence of weapons with negotiation," said Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office.

"Particular attention was paid to humanitarian issues in connection with the conflict, including measures to protect the civilian population, the organization and functioning of humanitarian corridors and assistance to refugees"

"In this sense, finally, the secretary of state reaffirmed the Holy See's willingness 'to do everything, to put itself at the service of this peace,'" Bruni said.

Despite Russian and Ukrainian representatives agreeing during negotiations to open corridors for civilians to flee and for the delivery of aid, Ukraine has accused Russia of consistently shelling the routes.

According to the Reuters news agency, Russia offered Ukrainians passage through humanitarian corridors that would lead civilians to Russia or its ally Belarus, an offer that a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "completely immoral."

Russian authorities said Lavrov and Cardinal Parolin spoke about the issues dealing with humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees.

"Particular attention was paid to humanitarian issues in connection with the conflict, including measures to protect the civilian population, the organization and functioning of humanitarian corridors and assistance to refugees," the statement said.

Share your comments

Trending Articles

Raising the pitch for women's empowerment in Pakistan Raising the pitch for women's empowerment in Pakistan
Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture
Indian pastor accused of converting tribal people Indian pastor accused of converting tribal people
Indian Jesuit priest bailed three years after rape case conviction Indian Jesuit priest bailed three years after rape case conviction
Duterte opens Philippine borders to Ukrainian refugees Duterte opens Philippine borders to Ukrainian refugees
Indian Catholic politician reviled for seeking Good Friday liquor ban Indian Catholic politician reviled for seeking Good Friday liquor ban

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope highlights Christian response to bioethical challenges in March prayer intention

Pope highlights Christian response to bioethical challenges in March prayer intention

Francis advocates that applications of biotechnological must always be used based on respect for human dignity

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.