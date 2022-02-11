X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors

Denies transfer of heads of missions is a precursor to establishing diplomatic ties with Beijing'

Christopher Joseph

Christopher Joseph

Published: February 11, 2022 03:42 AM GMT

Updated: February 11, 2022 03:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
2

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
3

Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future

Feb 8, 2022
4

Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors

Feb 11, 2022
5

Cambodia’s Omicron cases quadruple within a week

Feb 9, 2022
6

Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer

Feb 10, 2022
7

Catholic Sister Andre leads the world of super-centenarians

Feb 10, 2022
8

Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest

Feb 9, 2022
9

Violence against children is an obstacle to peace

Feb 10, 2022
10

Pakistani police accused of desecrating Ahmadi graves

Feb 8, 2022
Support UCA News
Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors

Bishop Stephen Chow of Hong Kong waves to church members after the Episcopal Ordination as bishop on December 4, 2021, in Hong Kong’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. (Photo by Bertha WANG / AFP)

The Vatican has dismissed suggestions in the media that it recently pulled its representatives out of Hong Kong and Taiwan as part of Holy See preparations for establishing diplomatic ties with China.

Monsignor Javier Herrera Corona, the Holy See's representative in Hong Kong, dismissed the explanation as mere speculation.

It was announced by the Vatican on Feb. 5 that he was being reassigned as apostolic nuncio to Congo.

That news came five days after the Vatican announced the transfer of its Taiwan representative Monsignor Araldo Catalan to Rwanda.

“These are regular transfers,” Monsignor Javier told UCA News on Feb. 8.

Reading more meaning into them is “purely media speculation without any basis,” he added.

The transfer “was expected … because I have completed six years,” Monsignor Javier said adding the same was true of the mission in Taiwan.

“The mission in Hong Kong is not closed. Taiwan is also not folding,”  the Vatican diplomat said. New heads of these missions can be “expected within three months,” he said.

Observers say the Holy See’s diplomatic links with Taiwan continue to be a hindrance to the Vatican establishing formal diplomatic relations with China.

Beijing considers Taiwan as a breakaway province, not as an independent nation.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

What is officially known as the Apostolic Nunciature to China is the Holy See’s diplomatic mission to Taiwan, officially called the Republic of China. In other words, the Vatican cannot maintain a mission in Taiwan if it wants to open one on the Chinese mainland.

In the past year, China has also tightened its grip over Hong Kong, crushing a pro-democracy movement there with a sweeping new security law that criminalized all activities that challenge Chinese rule on the island.

China now considers Hong Kong fully as part of its territory. Under the changed circumstances a Holy See Mission in Hong Kong would be superfluous if one comes up in the communist-ruled People’s Republic of China.

'Last of the least objective'

Monsignor Javier categorically “ruled out” that the transfers have anything to do with Vatican activities in China.

Establishing a diplomatic mission in China would be “the last of the least objectives” of the Holy See, said the monsignor.

Speculation about a Vatican mission in China also stems from a two-year experimental agreement China and the Vatican signed in September 2018.

The agreement allowed the Vatican and China to jointly appoint Catholic bishops in the communist country. It was renewed for another two years and expires this October. 

Some suspect a Vatican mission in China could be the natural progression of the agreement, whose contents have not been officially published.

The Vatican’s objective in this agreement with China “is not diplomatic … It is pastoral,” Monsignor Javier said.

He said the Vatican wants to “normalize the situation” of the Church in China so that “it can offer pastoral care to” Catholics there.

An estimated 10 million Catholics in China have been split into two camps — one accepting state-appointed bishops and the other accepting only Vatican-appointed bishops. The latter is known as the underground church.

Since the agreement was signed the Vatican has worked to regularize the appointment of bishops and encouraged those in the underground church to join the camp functioning under state-appointed bishops.

However, the division continues with several underground groups refusing to join the main church, although there are no “dogmatic differences” between them.

Monsignor Javier said what blocks Catholics in the underground church is a psychological barrier resulting from being suddenly asked to change their five-decades-old perception of the state-run Church.

Since 1951 when China-Vatican diplomatic ties were broken, orthodox Chinese Catholics have viewed it sinful to be part of a church, which is controlled by appointees of the communist government.

The change came suddenly. It is hard for Chinese Catholics to accept that the Vatican and the communist government are collaborating in appointing bishops, Monsignor Javier said.

“Then there is also no positive action” from the government to encourage Catholics to leave the underground church, the Vatican official said.

Ever since the Sino-Vatican agreement was signed, underground Catholic leaders have complained about the government destroying their churches, arresting and intimidating them, and forcing their priests to join the state-recognized church.

However, the underground church is “becoming thinner and thinner” the Monsignor said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Moon warns of 'crisis' if North Korea restarts long-range missile tests
Moon warns of 'crisis' if North Korea restarts long-range missile tests
China tech worker's death reignites industry overtime debate
China tech worker's death reignites industry overtime debate
Korean Church supports struggling single mothers
Korean Church supports struggling single mothers
“Words without thoughts”
“Words without thoughts”
Support Us

Latest News

Media speculate on Vatican moves in Taiwan, Hong Kong
Feb 11, 2022
Re-imagining the Church in India
Feb 11, 2022
Manipur Christian leaders welcome poll rescheduling
Feb 11, 2022
Caritas and Cambodia join to manage natural disasters
Feb 11, 2022
Christian group demands release of jailed Pakistani Hindu
Feb 11, 2022
Philippine poll body says Marcos Jr can run for president
Feb 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Re-imagining the Church in India
Feb 11, 2022
Violence against children is an obstacle to peace
Feb 10, 2022
Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
Feb 9, 2022
Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022

Features

Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The search for Christian unity as a path to peace in Africa

The search for Christian unity as a path to peace in Africa
Pope to visit Malta in April and Lebanon by years end

Pope to visit Malta in April and Lebanon by year’s end

Secularists demand removal of Virgin Mary statue in French town

Secularists demand removal of Virgin Mary statue in French town

Scourge of human trafficking in South Africa is not often discussed

Scourge of human trafficking in South Africa is not often discussed
Greatness can stand alone

Greatness can stand alone
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.