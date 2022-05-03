Vatican City

Vatican says Christians, Buddhists can help humanity become resilient

Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue sends its annual message with a call for unity

A monk marks the Buddhist festival of Vesakh in Surabaya, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP)

Christians and Buddhists can help humanity become resilient and reconciled in today's world, said the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

In a message for the feast of Vesakh, a commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, the Vatican council told Christians and Buddhists that "we can help humanity become resilient by unearthing the hidden treasures within their spiritual traditions."

The Vatican released the message May 1 as many Buddhist communities were preparing to celebrate Vesakh May 6.

The message, signed by the council's president, Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso, and secretary, Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kankanamalage, said there are many ongoing challenges in the world, such as the impact of Covid-19, natural disasters and conflicts, including people who "use religion to justify violence."

"The pursuit of material wealth and the abandonment of spiritual values has led to a generalized moral decline in society," it said.

"As Buddhists and Christians, our religious and moral sense of responsibility should motivate us to sustain humanity in its quest for reconciliation and resilience," it said. People of faith "must strive to be lamps of hope" that light a path leading "humanity to triumph over the spiritual emptiness that causes so much wrongdoing and suffering."

