News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican says Christians, Buddhists can help humanity become resilient

Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue sends its annual message with a call for unity

Vatican says Christians, Buddhists can help humanity become resilient

A monk marks the Buddhist festival of Vesakh in Surabaya, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: May 03, 2022 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2022 04:57 AM GMT

Christians and Buddhists can help humanity become resilient and reconciled in today's world, said the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

In a message for the feast of Vesakh, a commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, the Vatican council told Christians and Buddhists that "we can help humanity become resilient by unearthing the hidden treasures within their spiritual traditions."

The Vatican released the message May 1 as many Buddhist communities were preparing to celebrate Vesakh May 6.

The message, signed by the council's president, Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso, and secretary, Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kankanamalage, said there are many ongoing challenges in the world, such as the impact of Covid-19, natural disasters and conflicts, including people who "use religion to justify violence."

"The pursuit of material wealth and the abandonment of spiritual values has led to a generalized moral decline in society," it said.

"As Buddhists and Christians, our religious and moral sense of responsibility should motivate us to sustain humanity in its quest for reconciliation and resilience," it said. People of faith "must strive to be lamps of hope" that light a path leading "humanity to triumph over the spiritual emptiness that causes so much wrongdoing and suffering."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan was no less fascistic than the Third Reich Japan was no less fascistic than the Third Reich
Cambodia urges Myanmar to help ASEAN special envoy Cambodia urges Myanmar to help ASEAN special envoy
Duterte vows clean, honest polls in Philippines Duterte vows clean, honest polls in Philippines
Indian parish hosts interfaith iftar for peace and fraternity Indian parish hosts interfaith iftar for peace and fraternity
China's first native female religious order marks 150 years China's first native female religious order marks 150 years
Nigerian archbishop becomes new nuncio to Czech Republic Nigerian archbishop becomes new nuncio to Czech Republic
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Clashes break out in front of French church during May Day Parade

Clashes break out in front of French church during May Day Parade

Left-wing militants connected to the antifa movement and right-wing Catholics attending a Tridentine Mass clash in Angers during annual May 1st pro-workers rally.

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.