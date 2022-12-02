Vatican says China breached secret agreement

A court in Hong Kong convicted 90-year-old outspoken Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others on Friday for their involvement in a humanitarian fund that supported pro-democracy protesters in the city.

Five of the group were fined about 500 US dollars for their offense of failing to properly register the fund as a society, while a sixth got a smaller fine.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of Asia's highest-ranking Catholic clerics, arrives at a court for his trial in Hong Kong on Sept. 26. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Zen and his co-defendants are among hundreds of pro-democracy politicians, activists, and supporters, facing the ire of the pro-Beijing regime in Hong Kong as China seeks to crush dissent in the former British colony.

Scores have been arrested under the draconian national security law that Beijing imposed in 2020 to suppress huge and often violent democracy protests. Cardinal Zen, a staunch China critic, and his co-convicts faced a two-month trial and they pleaded not guilty. Cardinal Zen’s arrest in May sparked global outrage and shocked the city’s Catholic community.

A human rights group has urged India’s federal and provincial governments to act as Christians face a rising wave of violence across the country from radical Hindu groups.

New Delhi-based United Christian Forum revealed last Saturday that a total of 511 incidents of violence against Christians were reported this year. The figure was 505 last year. The group’s data showed the provinces of Uttar Pradesh in the north, followed by Chhattisgarh in central India, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the south, were the worst places to be for Christians in the country.

Catholics in the Delhi archdiocese pray during an annual Palm Sunday gathering on April 4, 2017. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Uttar Pradesh reported 149 incidents of violence while Chhattisgarh 115. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported 30 incidents each. In most cases, vigilante mobs comprising Hindu extremist elements were involved in the violence citing religious conversion activities.

The radicals barged into prayer gatherings and attacked individuals or small groups of Christians. While mob crimes were carried out the police turned a blind eye. Instead, 79 cases were filed against pastors on charges of alleged conversion activities.

Bangladeshi tribal leaders and rights activists have blamed the government for its failure to implement a landmark peace treaty in the restive Chittagong Hill Tracts even after 25 years.

During a press conference ahead of the anniversary on Friday, the activists alleged that the government’s apathy to materialize the Peace Accord 1997 is the main reason behind ongoing sectarian violence and human rights violations in the hills.

Activists and tribal leaders speak during a roundtable discussion in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Nov. 24 to mark the 25th anniversary of the CHT Peace Accord 1997. (Photo supplied)

Tribal people are subjected to vandalism, arson attacks, and false criminal charges by Bengali Muslim settlers, according to the tribal rights group, Kapaeeng Foundation. The group says 45 percent of tribal women face various forms of violence, which left 22 tribal people dead last year.

Ethnic tensions in the South Asian nation’s only mountainous region have caused more than two decades of bush war between the military and a tribal militia group. Despite the peace treaty signed in 1997, sectarian tensions and deadly turf wars between armed wings of ethnic political groups continue in the hills.

A biographical film on Korea’s first Catholic priest and martyr, St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, hit the screens across the East Asian nation on Wednesday to mark his 200th birth anniversary. The film “Birth” is co-produced by the Korean Catholic Cultural Center and is written and directed by Korean filmmaker Park Heung-Shik.

Before the launch in South Korea, the movie had its grand premiere on Nov. 16 at the Vatican. Born in 1821, Andrew Kim was the son of Christian converts.

A scene from "Birth" - a biographical film on the life of first Korean Catholic priest and martyr St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon. (Photo: kdramadiary.com)

Following his baptism at the age of 15, he traveled to a seminary in Macau, China, and returned to his homeland after six years. He then crossed the Yellow Sea to Shanghai where he was ordained a priest. Back home, he assisted missionaries to enter by the sea route by evading border patrols.

He was arrested and tortured by the royal forces of the Buddhist Joseon dynasty. He was beheaded at the Han River near Seoul in 1846 at the age of 25. In 1984, during his visit to South Korea, Pope John Paul II canonized 103 martyrs including Andrew Kim.

The Philippine Congress has passed a new law that aims to end discrimination against women and ensure gender equality in the workplace. The Anti-Discrimination of Women in their Workplaces Bill was approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.