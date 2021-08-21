X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Vatican sanctions Polish archbishop for paedophile cover-up

The Church in Poland has been rocked by a series of abuse scandals in recent years

AFP, Warsaw

AFP, Warsaw

Published: August 21, 2021 01:56 PM GMT

Updated: August 21, 2021 01:57 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
2

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
3

Cambodia rebukes US envoy's statement on jailed unionist

Aug 19, 2021
4

Myanmar military 'can be punished for atrocities'

Aug 19, 2021
5

Indonesian police seize terror-financing charity boxes

Aug 18, 2021
6

Philippine bishop pledges to fight for justice in new mission

Aug 20, 2021
7

Taliban takeover: Afghanistan's neighbors react

Aug 18, 2021
8

India seeks to curtail privileges of minority schools

Aug 18, 2021
9

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan

Aug 18, 2021
10

Archbishop spells out 'drama' of China's Catholics, communists

Aug 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican sanctions Polish archbishop for paedophile cover-up

This handout photo taken on August 18, 2021 and released by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media shows Pope Francis playing football table on the sidelines of his weekly audience at The Vatican. (Photo by Handout / Vatican media / AFP)

The Vatican has sanctioned a retired Polish archbishop for covering up child sexual abuse, the archdiocese in Wroclaw said Saturday, the latest in a series of such sanctions in the devout country.

The case against Marian Golebiewski, 83, is just the latest sexual abuse scandal to hit the Catholic church in the predominantly Catholic EU member state.

"In the wake of formal notifications, the Holy See carried out proceedings regarding Archbishop Marian Golebiewski's reported negligence in cases of sexual abuse of minors by certain priests," the archdiocese said in a statement.

The negligence took place while Golebiewski was bishop of Koszalin-Kolobrzeg in 1996-2004, as well as when he was the archbishop of Wroclaw in 2004-2013, it added.

Following its investigation, the Vatican decided to ban Golebiewski from public services and order him to donate to a Catholic foundation for the protection of minors.

The Church, which wields strong political influence in Poland, has been rocked by a series of abuse scandals in recent years.

Since last year, the Vatican has sanctioned seven other Polish bishops accused of covering up abuses, as well as a cardinal.

Last month the state committee on paedophilia announced that nearly a third of the 345 child sexual abuse cases committed between 2017 and 2020 that it examined involved members of the clergy.

The committee, set up in 2019, also said it had not received an answer to its requests for documentation from the Polish Catholic Church.

In its own report presented in June, the Polish church said it had received 368 allegations of abuse committed by clergy from July 2018 to the end of 2020, some dating back to 1958.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Real power comes from service, says Myanmar's Cardinal Bo
Aug 22, 2021
Vandals snatch iron cross from Israel church: official
Aug 21, 2021
Vatican sanctions Polish archbishop for paedophile cover-up
Aug 21, 2021
Philippines reports record virus infections as lockdown eased
Aug 20, 2021
Myanmar shadow government launches guerrilla radio
Aug 20, 2021
Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians
Aug 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture
Aug 20, 2021
Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office

The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium

Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium
The meal of memories common action ecclesial worship

The meal of memories: common action, ecclesial worship
Brother Roger of Taiz

Brother Roger of Taizé
As climate change intensifies how might Laudato si guide community responses

As climate change intensifies, how might Laudato si' guide community responses?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 22 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 22 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time
Dear Lord, open our minds and hearts to Your loving voice

Dear Lord, open our minds and hearts to Your loving voice
Enlighten us Holy Spirit not to walk away from God

Enlighten us Holy Spirit not to walk away from God
Queenship of Mary | Saint of the Day

Queenship of Mary | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.