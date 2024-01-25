News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican releases procedure, protections for whistleblowers

Holy See published Jan. 24, the steps for reporting financial anomalies to the Office of the Auditor General

St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. (Photo: Canva)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: January 25, 2024 05:33 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2024 05:36 AM GMT

Any Vatican employee, contractor or consultant to the Holy See will have a designated path for reporting suspicious spending, including a dedicated email address to send information to, the Vatican decreed.

In a document published Jan. 24, the Vatican expanded on the procedure for reporting "anomalous activities" provided in the statutes for the Office of the Auditor General published in 2019.

The new document stated that reports may be sent to the auditor general's office regarding "anomalies in the use or allocation of financial or material resources, irregularities in the awarding of contracts or the conduct of transactions or disposals and acts of corruption or fraud."

It added that whistleblowers may report "improper conduct that poses a threat or harm to the common good," such as "accounting irregularities, false statements; as well as conduct aimed at obstructing the submission of reports, violating related obligations of official secrecy, or discriminating against the reporter."

However, reports "should not relate to grievances of a personal nature" or "claims that fall under the discipline of the employment relationship."

The document specified that reports may be sent to a dedicated email address ([email protected]) or via private letter to the Office of the Auditor General.

The Office of the Auditor General was established by Pope Francis in 2014.

Although whistleblowers are required to provide their name and other identifying information in their report, the document specifies that "the Auditor General shall guard the confidentiality, integrity and security of reports, and shall especially ensure the confidentiality of the identity of the reporting person."

The identity of a whistleblower may only be revealed to a Vatican judge when it is decided that knowledge of the identity is necessary for an investigation or judicial activity.

"All those who participate in any capacity in the analysis of reports received are bound by official secrecy," the document said, including secrecy about details of a report that could lead to the indirect identification of the whistleblower.

Any reports of anomalous activity made in good faith would not constitute a violation of a whistleblower's obligation to professional secrecy, it said.

The document said that upon examining whistleblower reports, the auditor general presents a report to the prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy and "if he deems it necessary, also to the cardinal coordinator of the Council for the Economy," who is currently German Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich and Freising.

The Office of the Auditor General will then notify the whistleblower of decisions within three months of acknowledging their receipt of the report.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Haiti bishops appeal for release of kidnapped religious sisters Haiti bishops appeal for release of kidnapped religious sisters
Vatican releases procedure, protections for whistleblowers Vatican releases procedure, protections for whistleblowers
Proper use of AI requires human wisdom, pope says Proper use of AI requires human wisdom, pope says
Activists decry 'glaring injustice' after Iran hangs protester Activists decry 'glaring injustice' after Iran hangs protester
Global outrage as UN shelter hit by deadly shelling in south Gaza Global outrage as UN shelter hit by deadly shelling in south Gaza
Christians need to rethink mission in ‘new India' Christians need to rethink mission in ‘new India'
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Allahabad

Diocese of Allahabad

With a land area of 46, 774 square kilometers, the diocese covers 12 civil districts of Uttar Pradesh state: Allahabad,

Read more
Diocese of Uijeongbu

Diocese of Uijeongbu

The Uijeongbu diocesan territory covers 2,564 square kilometers and includes Uijeongbu, Goyang, Guri, Namyangju, Paju,

Read more
Diocese of Chiang Rai

Diocese of Chiang Rai

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Chiang Rai  is in the north-eastern region of the country, will

Read more
Diocese of Karwar

Diocese of Karwar

In a land area of 10,291 square kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil district of Uttara

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.